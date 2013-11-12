Gleaming Goodies: Shop 10 Molten Must-Haves

After reflecting on the Fall 2013 collections, we quickly realized that designers filled the runways with high-shine, futuristic opulence. And while warm golds, rich bronzes, and shiny silvers are the obvious metallics, luminous blues and polished pinks also radiated down the catwalk. Shop the gallery below, where you’ll find untarnished ankle-grazing booties, glitzy frocks, and casual pullovers sprinkled with shimmer.

Runway Inspiration (left to right): Balmain, Max Mara

