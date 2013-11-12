Gleaming Goodies: Shop 10 Molten Must-Haves

Nov 12, 2013

After reflecting on the Fall 2013 collections, we quickly realized that designers filled the runways with high-shine, futuristic opulence. And while warm golds, rich bronzes, and shiny silvers are the obvious metallics, luminous blues and polished pinks also radiated down the catwalk. Shop the gallery below, where you’ll find untarnished ankle-grazing booties, glitzy frocks, and casual pullovers sprinkled with shimmer.

Runway Inspiration (left to right): Balmain, Max Mara

1 of 10 Courtesy

CLASS Roberto Cavalli

Polyester, acrylic, and wool, $280; yoox.com.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Roberto Collina

Merino wool, $290; farfetch.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop: The Collection Starring Kate Bosworth

Leather, $200; nordstrom.com.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Polyacrylic, wool, polyester, and nylon, $358; aliceandolivia.com.
5 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

Polyurethane, $100; zara.com.
6 of 10 Courtesy

Tibi

Polyester, viscose, and polyamide, $285; tibi.com.
7 of 10 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

Leather, $295; rebeccaminkoff.com.
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Gap

Cotton, $45; gap.com.
9 of 10 Courtesy

Fashion Union

Polyester, $15; fashionunion.com.
10 of 10 Courtesy

Choies

Cotton, $32; choies.com.

