A Museum Exhibit Devoted to Italian Fashion History? Yes, Please!

Lusting after Megan Draper’s Pucci outfits on Mad Men? Jodie Foster’s killer Armani tailored pantsuits? The classic black-and-white vintage Valentino Julia Roberts wore to pick up her 2001 Oscar, or the glorious blue chiffon Prada Lupita N’yongo chose for this year’s ceremony? For decades, Italian fashion has been a byword for using the best fabrics and superb tailoring to create an irresistible combination of elegance and sexiness. It’s all on display in an exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert museum called “The Glamour of Italian Fashion 1945-2014” that showcases over 100 ensembles by leading Italian fashion houses, from the unapologetic glitz of Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and Dolce & Gabbana to the austere architectural tailoring of Ferré and Roberto Capucci, as well as next-gen Italian fashion talent. There are also accessories including Ferragamo shoes created for Audrey Hepburn and a blingtastic Bulgari emerald-and-diamond necklace from the collection of (who else?) Elizabeth Taylor. Brava!

Click through the gallery for a sneak peek of the exhibit!