Glamorous Metallics
Glamorous Metallics
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 7:22 pm
Earrings
Crystal earrings, Spear Jewelry, $189; at House of Petro Zillia, 323-782-0424.
Brian Henn
Wedges
Patent-leather wedges, Guess by Marciano, $110; at Bloomingdale's.
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag, Calvin Klein, $178; at Dillard's.
Brian Henn
Boots
Faux snakeskin boots, Cynthia Vincent, $595; 732-663-1009.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Silk charmeuse clutch, Inge Christopher, $108; 800-772-0418.
Brian Henn
Bracelets
Faceted-mirror bracelets, Pono by Joan Goodman, $1,200 each; 631-324-6666.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Metal sunglasses, Versace, price upon request;
versace.com
for stores.
Brian Henn
