Outerwear Obsession: Bomber Jackets—Shop 15 Styles We Love

Bomber jackets landed on countless runways for fall and designers proved that it can work with anything from ornate full fringed skirts to tapered trousers, making it a smart piece to invest in. The style can be casual—slouchy, even—so we gathered pieces with glam details (think tweed and leather insets, lace-like embellishments, and high-shine extras) that caught our attention. Think of it as your letterman jacket taking a daring turn for the best. All that’s left to do is throw it on and zip it up or effortlessly drape it over your shoulders like a street style pro.

Runway Inspiration (left to right): Dries Van Noten, Tom Ford

