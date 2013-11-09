Outerwear Obsession: Bomber Jackets—Shop 15 Styles We Love

Imaxtree (2), Courtesy (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Nov 09, 2013 @ 1:12 pm

Bomber jackets landed on countless runways for fall and designers proved that it can work with anything from ornate full fringed skirts to tapered trousers, making it a smart piece to invest in. The style can be casual—slouchy, even—so we gathered pieces with glam details (think tweed and leather insets, lace-like embellishments, and high-shine extras) that caught our attention. Think of it as your letterman jacket taking a daring turn for the best. All that’s left to do is throw it on and zip it up or effortlessly drape it over your shoulders like a street style pro.

Runway Inspiration (left to right): Dries Van Noten, Tom Ford

1 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Drew

Cotton, polyester, viscose, and acrylic, $265; farfetch.com.
2 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Iris & Ink

Wool and viscose, $275; theoutnet.com.
3 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Zara

Embroidered and beaded polyester, $120; zara.com.
4 of 15 Courtesy Photo

French Connection

Polyester and viscose, $228; frenchconnection.com.
5 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Equipment

Silk, $288; intermixonline.com.
6 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Choies

Polyester and PU, $70; choies.com.
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Dorothy Perkins

Cotton and polyester, $79; dorothyperkins.com.
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Scotch & Soda

Embellished cotton, $339; scotch-soda.com.
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Choies

Polyester, $47; choies.com.
10 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Diane von Furstenberg

Polyester, $250; theoutnet.com.
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Topshop By Schott NYC

Nylon, $300; topshop.com.
12 of 15 Courtesy Photo

2b by Bebe

Polyurethane, $55; 2bstores.com.
13 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Cotton, polyester, and nylon, $298; matchesfashion.com.
14 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Fashion Union

PU, $49; fashionunion.com.
15 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Aritzia

Polyurethane, $250; aritzia.com.

