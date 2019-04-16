I Bet This Will Be Meghan Markle's Next Must-Have Handbag

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Whenever Meghan Markle steps out in something special, it's almost impossible to get your hands on it afterward. Her collection of dresses, coats, shoes, and especially handbags often sell out in a matter of minutes, forcing me to sign up for some sort of waitlist or stalk resale sites for the exact item. However, I may have figured out how to get ahead of the trend and even the royal herself. Givenchy — a brand that Meghan has noticably worn on repeat — just released a new bag collection for Pre-Fall 2019, and the dreamy Mystic design has the icon's classic style written all over it.

Inspired by the couture creations from Givenchy's Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller (as in, the woman behind Meghan's wedding dress), the bag currently comes in a variety of colorways and two different sizes. While the duchess tends to lean toward smaller bag options (she loves a clutch), I can't help but imagine her strolling along with the larger version, possibly filling it with essentials after the new baby arrives.

Whether or not Meghan actually becomes a fan of the Mystic — which is now available to purchase and ranges from $2,990 to $3,790 — there are still plenty of reasons why it's worth the splurge. Between the simple yet structured shape, the top handle, and the golden double-G clasp, it's pretty timeless.