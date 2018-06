1 of 5 Imaxtree, Said Elatab / Splash News

Give Your Jeans a Fall Makeover

The season of cutoffs and miniskirts is coming to an end, but just because you're retiring your summer separates doesn't mean you're bound to boring blues! For fall, a new crop of chic options includes bright colors, retro silhouettes and head-to-toe denim! With so many varieties, saying goodbye to your warm-weather jeans will be a snap!



Cropped Skinnies

These shorter styles transition perfectly as the weather changes. Pair your dark denim with a neutral topper, like the DSquared runway and Miranda Kerr, to keep your ensemble looking seasonal!