whitelogo
whitelogo
Girls Gone Wild
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Girls Gone Wild
InStyle.com
Mar 31, 2015 @ 5:07 pm
Leopard Print Accents
Christina Aguilera with Lanvin bag, Christian Louboutin shoes
Roger Wong/INFGoff
Leopard Print Accents
BeyoncÃ© Knowles in Christian Louboutin shoes
Turgeon; Rocke/INFGoff
Leopard Print Accents
Rihanna in a Streets Ahead belt
Evan Agostini/Getty
Leopard Print Accents
Gretchen Mol
Lisa Mauceri/INFGoff
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Roger Wong/INFGoff
Leopard Print Accents
Christina Aguilera with Lanvin bag, Christian Louboutin shoes
Advertisement
2 of 4
Turgeon; Rocke/INFGoff
Leopard Print Accents
BeyoncÃ© Knowles in Christian Louboutin shoes
3 of 4
Evan Agostini/Getty
Leopard Print Accents
Rihanna in a Streets Ahead belt
Advertisement
4 of 4
Lisa Mauceri/INFGoff
Leopard Print Accents
Gretchen Mol
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!