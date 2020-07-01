Hundreds of Thousands of People Love These Leggings — and They Just Got a Major Update
You’ve never seen Girlfriend Collective look like this before.
We trust Kerry Washington with a lot of things — $7 lip balm, boots you can buy on Amazon — and, now that she’s added ‘Instagram yoga instructor’ to her already-beefy CV, we’ll readily follow her lead on all things leggings.
In a live-streamed sweat sesh, Washington wore a pair of leggings and a matching workout top that hundreds of thousands before her have long committed to. Girlfriend Collective, the brand behind the set, is easily one of the most cult-loved exercise lines, neck-and-neck with the likes of Outdoor Voices and Lululemon.
Celebrities like Washington, fashion editors, Instagram girls, and athletes (and every combination of the above) all call Girlfriend Collective their fave. Made from post-consumer plastic like recycled water bottles, the brand’s leggings are widely heralded for their perfect fit across an inclusive range of sizes, getting special shout outs for solving many common leggings woes (“they won’t stay up,” “they’re see-through”).
Any day is a good day to pick up a workout set from Girlfriend Collective, but today is an especially exciting time to do so. A heavenly patchwork of creamy pastels and energizing hues has just landed on the GC website in the form of the brand’s summer collection. Three different length leggings, bike shorts in two lengths, running shorts, two sports bra styles, three windbreakers, track pants, a skort, and a shorts-length unitard launched today in four never-before seen colors from the brand.
Lilac, acorn, marigold, and lemon brighten up the beloved styles available in sizes XXS through 6XL. Be forewarned, though: Girlfriend Collective’s limited color releases are sometimes snatched up devastatingly fast — and we’re already seeing it happen with this one — so now is not the time to deliberate for long. Pick up a celeb-approved set in the new summer colors today while you still can at Girlfriend.com.
Lilac Compressive High-Rise Legging
Shop now: $68; girlfriend.com
Acorn Compressive High-Rise Legging
Shop now: $68; girlfriend.com