Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

Remember when we all thought The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron might just end up with Hannah Brown after all? Well, those dreams are long gone, because it looks like the runner-up is taking things to whole new level with model Gigi Hadid, who he was first spotted hanging out with less than two week ago. On Tuesday night, the new maybe-couple was photographed on their fourth public date in NYC, and it was hard not to notice that — hey, wait a minute! — they were dressed eerily similar.

Coordinating style happens to plenty of famous duos — Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell, etc. — so we're taking this as a sign that things are going pretty well, or, at least, that these two have more than a few things in common. We can only imagine them leaving the house in their simple, solid T-shirts and jeans, only to realize a few minutes in that they were wearing the same thing (although, Hadid did add some boots to her look, rather than opting for sneakers like Cameron). It was also a bold move considering this is the first time the two were officially photographed together.

As for what the Hadid and Cameron did in their matching looks? They apparently hung out with friends at Justin Theroux's bar, Le Turtle. This, of course, comes after they spent Monday hanging out at Hadid's apartment. Maybe they were just going through her closet?