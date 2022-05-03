Gigi Hadid Just Wore These Classic White Sneakers From an Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Brand
Now that the weather is getting nice, it's time to pull out your favorite pair of white sneakers. The versatile shoes go with everything from athleisure to casual denim outfits to flowy midi dresses, providing the perfect way to look cute and feel comfortable all season long. If you don't have ones you love yet, look no further than Gigi Hadid's most recent style moment. The supermodel wore a pair of Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers this past weekend, and you can snag them for $75 on Amazon.
This isn't the first time Gigi has been spotted wearing the affordable sneakers. She wore them back in March of 2021 with straight-leg jeans, an orange blazer, patterned scarf, and bright yellow socks, and this past January, she was spotted wearing them in New York City with the controversial cargo pants trend. Emily Ratajkowski is also a major Reebok fan, frequently wearing the shoes while out in New York City with her son.
The popular sneakers have a leather upper with cushioned insoles and textured rubber outsoles. They also have a terry cloth lining on the tongue and around the opening of the shoe for added comfort and the brand's logo on the side and the back. You can choose whether you want the classic green writing on the logo, or if you'd prefer a more subtle option, like light gray. The sneakers also come in other colors, like pastel pink and deep purple, but those styles are quickly selling out.
In addition to receiving the supermodel stamp of approval, these Reebok sneakers also have more than 6,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper confirmed they "literally go with everything in your closet," while a second person said they're "instantly comfortable" and "breathable." A third reviewer pointed out that they're "super easy to clean," even after "all-weather" wear.
It's rare for multiple celebs to love the same pair of under-$100 sneakers, so this is your chance to hop on a supermodel-approved trend. Shop the Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers on Amazon, below.