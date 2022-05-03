Gigi Hadid Just Wore These Classic White Sneakers From an Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Brand

Now that the weather is getting nice, it's time to pull out your favorite pair of white sneakers. The versatile shoes go with everything from athleisure to casual denim outfits to flowy midi dresses, providing the perfect way to look cute and feel comfortable all season long. If you don't have ones you love yet, look no further than Gigi Hadid's most recent style moment. The supermodel wore a pair of Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers this past weekend, and you can snag them for $75 on Amazon.