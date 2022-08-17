Gigi Hadid Wore the $1,790 'It' Bag That's Suddenly Everywhere, and It's the Most Practical Trend of the Year

I went to Capri last September and have regretted not going to the island's Prada store every single day since I left. The store is apparently beautiful and unlike any other Prada store with windows facing the most beautiful ocean view, but the location is not the only thing that makes it unique. With every purchase over $1,000, you don't get your Prada item packaged up in the regular shopping tote and gift wrap, but instead, a Prada beach tote bag exclusive to only three locations around the world. Where was the viral TikTok informing me of this when I needed it last year?





Now that the internet knows, everyone on social media has been flocking to the store in pursuit of the bag, which honestly feels like the most luxurious freebie that ever was. But if a trip to Capri feels too expensive, there's always another alternative: Prada's Bicolor Woven Logo Shopper Tote Bag, which retails for $1,790. If you need to justify the purchase, just think of it this way: It's far less expensive than the flight to Capri, hotel stay, and necessary $1,000 minimum purchase at the Prada store. Plus, Gigi Hadid has been wearing it nonstop.

Courtesy

$1,790; bergdorfgoodman.com



While out in New York last week, Hadid wore the bag with a pair of vintage jeans, a terry one-piece swimsuit from her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, Susan Alexandra fruit earrings, and Birkenstocks. She also made full use of the oversized nature of the bag with a large container seen sticking out of the top. But that's the appeal of the shopper tote: You can use it to lug around just about anything and everything for a day at the beach or errands in the city.

The bag has also garnered plenty of attention on social media, likely because it's as close to the free Capri bag as most of us can get right now, plus supermodels like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and celebrities like Dua Lipa keep wearing it off duty. It's officially a new 'It' bag.

It's trendiness is also due to the general popularization of shopper totes and straw bags in general, maybe because they feel so different than the other extreme: an 'It' bag like Balenciaga's Le Cagole. And thankfully, the look is about as easy to shop as any with crochet shopper bag options for just $68 at Nordstrom. Sure, it doesn't have the iconic Prada logo slap dab in the middle, but it does make for the perfect travel or carry-on accessory for a future flight to say Capri, (to hopefully secure an entirely different kind of bag).

Shop the straw market tote trend, below.

