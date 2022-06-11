Supermodels Are Wearing This Controversial Sandal in the Most Unexpected Way
One of Gigi Hadid's latest looks is giving big baby. In a good way, of course.
Sometime in the past couple of years, where truly horrific events have unfolded and made us wonder time and time again if the apocalypse was indeed finally here (not yet, somehow), fashionable adults started dressing like toddlers. In a world that tells us to "dress for the job we want," this trend couldn't be more apt.
While dressing like a toddler doesn't strip us of our cognisance of climate change or render our reading level too low to fully understand horrifying headlines, it does, at the very least, feel like a beautiful hug; complete with nostalgic memories of simpler times. Baby doll dresses, platform Mary Janes, and colorful ribbons are just some of the baby-like styles that have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, but Gigi Hadid is making the case for an entirely different kind of look.
While out in New York the other week, Hadid wore a matching waffle top and leggings set, both covered in dainty little lillies by Frankies Bikinis, the brand behind her most recent swimwear collaboration. She styled the set with a pair of M. Gemi's popular Matilde sandal and fully looked as though she could be heading to a playdate. Goo-goo-ga-ga-core, if you will.
M. Gemi's popular Matilde sandal (which recently restocked after selling out) is the two-strap buckle sandal that, for whatever reason, has people up in arms. The style is controversial, and a true love-it or hate-it shoe. If you've seen it, chances are you have a strong, unwavering opinion about it. Supermodels, though, are among the trend's biggest fans, often snapped wearing them while running errands. Aside from being an unexpected off-duty go-to, the sandals also don't look that different from the kind of practical footwear your mom likely dressed you in for middle school picture day.
But moms are often right and the sandal trend is famous for being extremely comfortable. It easily could have taken you from school to a playdate at the park, and a sleepover back in the day. Hadid more than makes the case for adding the nostalgic style to your adult wardrobe — which as it turns out, probably doesn't look that different from your middle school wardrobe, either.
