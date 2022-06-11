Supermodels Are Wearing This Controversial Sandal in the Most Unexpected Way

While dressing like a toddler doesn't strip us of our cognisance of climate change or render our reading level too low to fully understand horrifying headlines, it does, at the very least, feel like a beautiful hug; complete with nostalgic memories of simpler times. Baby doll dresses, platform Mary Janes, and colorful ribbons are just some of the baby-like styles that have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, but Gigi Hadid is making the case for an entirely different kind of look.