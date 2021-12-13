Supermodels Have Discovered the Affordable, Comfortable Jacket That's Perfect for Traveling

The thing is, I can see exactly why everyone would be obsessed with this jacket. It really is the perfect traveling piece. If you struggle with feeling too hot or too cold on a flight, the One Scout jacket is the perfect option. It'll give you warmth all on it's own, as Hadid wore it, and is the perfect layering piece for underneath a puffer, which is how I often wear it. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have also been known to wear it layered, which means it's on its way to becoming the next Hit the Slopes Jacket.