Supermodels Have Discovered the Affordable, Comfortable Jacket That's Perfect for Traveling
Unfortunately, I don't think Gigi Hadid and I have much in common. But perhaps, I can take solace in knowing that we both own the same exact Free People shacket. Hadid is known to wear the beloved One Scout jacket while traveling, and I also wear mine to the airport — although I don't accessorize with a $720 Rimowa cabin suitcase, or a $2,250 The Row bucket bag. See, that's where the Hadids, and I differ. But hey, at least we'll always have this $128 Free People jacket. Right?
The thing is, I can see exactly why everyone would be obsessed with this jacket. It really is the perfect traveling piece. If you struggle with feeling too hot or too cold on a flight, the One Scout jacket is the perfect option. It'll give you warmth all on it's own, as Hadid wore it, and is the perfect layering piece for underneath a puffer, which is how I often wear it. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have also been known to wear it layered, which means it's on its way to becoming the next Hit the Slopes Jacket.
On flights, I've been able to take off my more cumbersome coat and just wear this, while feeling perfectly comfortable, and also actually cute. Which, if you've ever been to the airport, you know is often not the case. But there's clearly a reason why Free People hasn't been able to keep this jacket in stock for too long. It's constantly selling out because it's perfect. Clearly both Hadid and I can attest to that.
The One Scout jacket is also a unique piece that can traverse seasons. On a crisper summer day, you can easily throw it over a crop top. And in the dead of winter, it'll look great with a turtleneck underneath. There are over 10 colors to choose from, ranging from a subtle lilac to the simple sand Hadid was spotted in.
There's also nearly 200 reviews from Free People shoppers, and many of them claim it's their most favorite Free People purchase ever. I swear by the brand (its activewear is the best I've ever tried), and I can agree this is one of my most favorite pieces — I'm sure Hadid would, too. When I put it on, I truly never want to take it off.
Shop the best-selling Scout jacket below. You won't regret it. Trust me, and every supermodel ever, when we say it's just the best.