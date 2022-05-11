Gigi Hadid Just Launched Her First Swimwear Collection With This Celeb-Loved Brand
Gigi Hadid's dreamy swimwear and intimates collection with Frankies Bikinis is here, and it'll be hard to resist not shopping it all.
The collab between the two is a special one — Hadid and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello are actually childhood friends. The two teamed up to create a nostalgic collection inspired by their friendship and Hadid's Pennsylvanian "farming roots." Made up of floral, fauna, and fruit prints, the assortment of swimsuits and loungewear comes in soft colors like baby blue and pale yellow and features delicate details like bows and ruffles.
More than half of the collection is available today, and another drop with more styles is expected to be released on June 2. Some of the items you can shop today include several one- and two-piece swimsuits. According to a press release, one of Hadid's favorite prints in the collection is the toile piece, which features a tree stump with G+F initials on it (to symbolize her and Francesca's friendship), as well a doe and her fawn, which symbolizes the "joy that motherhood has brought into [Hadid's] life." Prices start at $45 and go up to $185, and sizes range from XS to XXL in select styles.
Frankies Bikinis is no stranger to celebrity love — actress Hailee Steinfeld collaborated with the brand last year, and it has a long list of A-list fans like Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber. Sydney Sweeney's character on Euphoria also wore a one-piece from the brand in the second season.
In addition to all the cute swim and lounge, the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection features the brand's first venture into kids swimwear. The Lil Frankies assortment comes in the same prints as the rest of the collab.
The Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection will get you ready for your summer plans in no time. Shop the entire collection, here.