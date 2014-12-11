The Best Holiday Gifts to Brighten Your Friends' Homes

Is there a master-baker-in-training on your holiday shopping list? Or a champion party planner who always greets you by handing off a pretty cocktail and can whip up the perfect 3 a.m. omelet every time? Or maybe just someone who loves their Friday night Netflix binges above all else? Our editors have a gift for them!

In our home gift guide, we rounded-up the prettiest presents to feather any nest on your list. Whether you're shopping for a flour-dusted chef, a champion hostess, or a favorite homebody, we found the perfect gift for them. Go ahead, they were good this year: read on and start spoiling!

Nespresso by Kitchenaid

$500; kitchenaid.com
Speak Wines You're Pretty 2012 Malbec

$25; speakwines.com
Maison 24 Gold Bunny Balloon Bank

$50; maison24.com
Stelton To Go Water in Coral

$27; stelton.com
Juicepresso Cold-Press Juicer

$500; juicepressousa.com
Caron's Beach House Beach Stripes Throw

$87; caronsbeachhouse.com
Dransfield & Ross Plastic Tassel Tray

$38 each; at Dransfield & Ross, 212-741-7278
De la Paz Coffee

From $17 each; delapazcoffee.com
Piano Nobile Tea Towel

$30 each; studiopianonobile.com
How to Eataly: A Guide to Buying, Cooking, and Eating Italian Food

$35; eataly.com
Eat, by Nigel Slater

$28; amazon.com
Oscar de la Renta Kent Teak Serving Bowl

$395; oscardelarenta.com
Fferrone and Gentner Design Revolution Cocktail Mixer Set

$200; fferronedesign.com
Opinel Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives

$14 each; opinel-usa.com
Mineral and Matter Rose Gold Arrows

$66/set of 6; mineralandmatter.com
Greenwich Letterpress Beeswax Feather Candles

$12/set of 2; greenwichletterpress.com
Solstice Canyon Almond Butter Gift Trio

$50; solsticecanyon.com
Studiopatro Kitchen Apron in Slate Blue

$68; studiopatro.com
The Complete works of Jane Austen, Montlake Romance

$199; juniperbooks.com
Graphite Object by Battle Studio Insect and Bird Pencils

$17 each; asbworkshop.com
Coral and Tusk Bugs Cocktail Napkins

$80/set of 4; coralandtusk.com
Maggie Louise Confections Lavish Lipsticks

$95; maggielouiseconfections.com
Jonathan Adler Large Globo Box

$398; jonathanadler.com
Epicerie Boulud Gluten-Free Gift Box

$99; epicerieboulud.com
Layla Grayce Blanket

$150; laylagrayce.com

