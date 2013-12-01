This Season, Shop With a Purpose: Our “Gifts That Do Good" Guide Is Here!

Courtesy Photo (4)
Katie Donbavand
Dec 01, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

With the Thanksgiving spirit of gratitude still with us, we rounded up gifts that do more than put a smile on the face of the receiver; they also give back to someone (or something) in need. Each item on our wish list donates proceeds to charities, promotes fair trade relationships, or participates in a “buy one, give one,” philosophy.

From glam lipsticks that benefit HIV/AIDS research to bicycles that provide clean drinking water, and bracelets that plant trees, we have something for everyone on your list (even that hard-to-please aunt). Log on, fill those electronic shopping carts, and become a hero just by clicking, “purchase” this season.

MORE:
Michael Kors Launches “Jet Set Go” To Make Your Holiday Shopping More Fun
Your Perfect Holiday Party Makeup—in 10 Minutes or Less
Designer Stephen Jones Gives A Whole New Meaning To “Holiday Barbie”

1 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sandy Hook Green nail polish

OPI bottled the rich, bright green of Sandy Hook Elementary’s school colors to support Sandy Hook Promise. All proceeds will aid the families of Newtown and promote an open dialogue about mental health, school safety, and gun safety.

OPI, $26; store.sandyhookpromise.org.
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Toasty Morning Mug

Every item at Ten Thousand Villages creates jobs in disadvantaged areas and supports fair trade. This pretty mug was hand-painted by artisans in Bat Trang, Vietnam, a village that was established in the 14th century to supply ceramics to the royal household.

Ten Thousand Villages, $18; tenthousandvillages.com.
3 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Swinging Owl Wind Chime

This adorable duo supports fair trade and helps create jobs by employing Peruvian artisans Manos Amigas (“Hands Joined in Friendship”), who harvest the gourds and then etch and paint the owls.

Ten Thousand Villages, $34; tenthousandvillages.com.
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy Phtoto

The Uniform Bike

The newly opened TOMS Marketplace is a treasure-trove of do-good gifts. For every Pure Fix Cycles Uniform Bike sold, $100 goes to charity:water which brings safe, clean drinking water to developing countries.

Pure Fix, $325; toms.com/marketplace.
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Emerald Bird Table Runner

Add a pop of cheery color to your dining room while supporting JOYN, which provides employment, education, and medical care to artisans in the Himalayas.

JOYN, $36; toms.com/marketplace.
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Guatemala Bag

Buying this on-trend tote means that a child will be supplied with micronutrients for one year thanks to FEED, an organization started by Lauren Bush. To date, FEED has provided over 60 million meals to children around the world.

FEED, $50; feedprojects.com.
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy Photo

RuPaul’s The Original Viva Glam Lipstick

Mac’s Viva Glam has raised a mind-boggling $250 million for HIV/AIDS programs since 1994. This year, they’re bringing their original Viva Glam Girl back! Snap up RuPaul’s ruby shade and every cent will go towards helping women, men, and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

MAC, $15; maccosmetics.com.
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Charity Pot Cocoa Butter Lotion

Not only is this heavenly lotion vegan and sourced from Fair Trade organic cocoa butter, it also contributes every penny of its price (after tax) directly to Lush-approved charities. Since 2005, they’ve donated to over 350 charities including Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Acid Survivors Trust, and the Beagle Freedom Project.

LUSH, $5.95/1.7 oz.; lushusa.com.
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Inside every tube of this rich cream is more than the cure for parched palms. It’s also one step closer to the cure for HIV/AIDS because 100% of the net proceeds go to benefit amfAR to further HIV/AIDS research.

Kiehl’s, $28.50/7.8 oz.; kiehls.com.
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Alpaca Classic Cape

We love everything on Cuyana’s website, including their “intentional buying” philosophy! With every purchase, customers are sent a reusable bag to fill up with items that “aren’t helping you live your most beautiful life.” You mail the bag back to them and their non-profit partners will get the cast-offs to people in need. Bonus: every donation made is rewarded with a $10 credit towards your next Cuyana purchase.

Cuyana, $195; cuyana.com.
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Turkish Robe

Purchase this effortlessly elegant robe from Cuyana and they’ll send you a reusable bag (with a mailing label) to send back old clothes to be donated. You’ll streamline your wardrobe, donate to someone in need, and get a $10 credit for your next Cuyana order.

Cuyana, $95; cuyana.com.
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Isadora Necklace

This beautiful hammered brass necklace was made by a Kenyan artisan. Amazingly, every single cent of profit from the Red Earth Trading Company goes to Know Think Act, which helps local nonprofits in East Africa end extreme poverty.

Red Earth Trading Co., $72; redearthtradingco.com.
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Purple Passion Triple Wrap Bracelet

These cheerful bracelets pull double do-good duty supporting both upcycling and charity at the same time. They are made from vintage silk saris and, with each bracelet purchased, a tree is planted by Trees for the Future. GreenSewn has already planted over 38,000 trees!

GreenSewn, $39.20; designedgood.com.
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Roma Boots

Buy one pair of any stylish, all-weather Roma boots and another pair are donated to a child in need. Even better: 10% of all sales proceeds go to the Roma For All Foundation which provides aid and education to at-risk children in order break the cycle of poverty.

Roma, $84; romaboots.com.
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Values Inside Out You + Sephora Cosmetic Collection

Get glam and give back! For each sparkling set of Values Inside Out makeup sold through the end of 2013, Sephora will donate $13 to the American Heart Association.

Sephora, $20; sephora.com.
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Warby Parker Gift Card

Nearly one billion people worldwide need glasses—which means that 15% of the global population can’t effectively work or learn. Warby Parker seeks to change that with their buy one, give one philosophy. For every pair of glasses purchased, a pair is given to someone in need with help from VisionSpring.
Bonus: gift cards come complete with a DIY Snowman Kit this holiday season.

Warby Park, choose from $50, $95, or $150 increments; warbyparker.com.
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Philosophy to Believe Shower Gel

This cranberry currant confection is bubblebath with a purpose. 100% of the net proceeds benefit WhyHunger, a movement seeking to end hunger and poverty.

Philosophy, $20/16 oz.; philosophy.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!