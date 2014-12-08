25 Gifts for the Cool Kids in Your Life

Courtesy
Rita Kokshanian
Dec 08, 2014 @ 12:00 pm

Shopping for your child or younger sibling used to mean a quick trip to the toy store for a Barbie doll or Tonka truck. Not anymore! Kids these days are way cooler than we used to be (we'll admit it), necessitating gifts that are a lot more haute couture than Hot Wheels.

But no need to stress. If you're still on the hunt for that too-cool gift then we have some ideas for you.

Shopping for a science-obsessed tike? Get them the Land of Nod plus robot. Or perhaps you have a budding fashionista on your hands who would love an embellished J. Crew dress. And for those kids with a more refined palette, there's the adorable Odette Williams kid's apron set. While they may be the cool kids, any one of these gifts will have them thinking you're even cooler (ok, for an adult).

The Land of Nod Plush Robot

Height: 36", $249; landofnod.com
Matt Austin Studio Car-shaped chalk

$32/set of 5; michelevarian.com
Kukkia Wooden footprint sandals

$31 each; normanandjules.com
Kikkerland Design Inc. Wooden Stacking Game

$25; kikkerland.com
Aqua Cashmere Sweater

$128; bloomingdales.com
Please and Carrots Educational Toy Subscription

Toys customized to a child?s age (from 0 to 3) arrive by mail quarterly. InStyle readers get 15% off! Use INSTYLE15 at checkout. $120/quarterly; pleaseandcarrots.com
Haptic Lab Sailing ship kite

$40; hapticlab.com
Polarn O. Pyret Rubber Rain Boots

For babies, $32 and children, $35 at polarnopyretusa.com
Freshly Picked Leather

$60; freshlypicked.com
Atsuyo et Akiko Inc. Star Feather Hair Bands

$40 each; atelieratsuyoetakiko.com
AKID Brand Slip-On Sneakers

$70; akidbrand.com
Maileg Pirate ship rattle set

$18 each; mailegusa.com
Restoration Hardware Baby & Child Wall Decor

$79; rhbabyandchild.com
Hazel Village Fox, Outfit, and Backpack

Owen Fox, $39; outfit, $18; and backpack, $6 at hazelvillage.com
Everbloom Embellished Crowns

$27 each; everbloomstudio.com
Children’s Place Boys Sweater

$30; childrensplace.com
Stella McCartney Kids Jumpsuit

$190; at Stella McCartney, 212-255-1556
Appaman Boys Jacket

$93; appaman.com
Wovenplay Girls Reversible Cape

$160; wovenplay.com
J. Crew Embellished Dress

$88; jcrew.com
Etiquette Clothiers x Atsuyo Et Akiko Socks for Babies

$44/set of 6; etiquetteclothiers.com
Gap Kids Girls Sweater

$40; gapkids.com

What My Daughter Wore, by Jenny Williams

$25; amazon.com
Odette Williams Kids Apron Set

$45; odettewilliams.com
L.L. Bean Sonic Snow Saucers

$40 each; llbean.com)
Always Fit Famous Rapper Bodysuit Onesies

$30 each; alwaysfit.com

