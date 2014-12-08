25 Gifts for the Cool Kids in Your Life

Shopping for your child or younger sibling used to mean a quick trip to the toy store for a Barbie doll or Tonka truck. Not anymore! Kids these days are way cooler than we used to be (we'll admit it), necessitating gifts that are a lot more haute couture than Hot Wheels.

RELATED: It's a Wrap! Gorgeous Papers to Step Up Your Gift Game

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But no need to stress. If you're still on the hunt for that too-cool gift then we have some ideas for you.

Shopping for a science-obsessed tike? Get them the Land of Nod plus robot. Or perhaps you have a budding fashionista on your hands who would love an embellished J. Crew dress. And for those kids with a more refined palette, there's the adorable Odette Williams kid's apron set. While they may be the cool kids, any one of these gifts will have them thinking you're even cooler (ok, for an adult).

PHOTOS: 25 Gifts for the Cool Kid