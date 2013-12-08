Be Your Office Gift-Whisperer: 15 Finds Your Co-Workers Will Love

Gift-giving is stressful enough as it is, but place co-workers on the receiving end, and your anxiety level knows no bounds. What if it's too personal and inappropriate? Or, coming from the opposite direction, too detached and thoughtless? Work environment also plays a factor—it's highly probable that a gift at a law firm differs from a gift at a more creative workplace, like say at InStyle.

That's why we found 15 gifts that address both (a corporate, conservative office and a creative, casual one) to help steer you in the right direction and simultaneously, lessen the stress. Assume the role of gift-whisperer and generously bestow your colleagues with these fab finds.

Corporate: AHeirloom Cutting Board

$48; aheirloom.com
Corporate: Kate Spade Notebook

$24; katespade.com
Corporate: Estee Lauder Zodiac Compact Mirror

$70; esteelauder.com
Corporate: Donna Karan x Harney & Sons Tea

$10; donnakaran.com
Corporate: Corkcicle Wine Chiller

$25; corkcicle.com
Corporate: C. Wonder Jewelry Box

$78; cwonder.com
Corporate: Tory Burch Wine Opener

$125; toryburch.com
Creative: Zipbuds Ear Phones

$25; zipbuds.com
Creative: Rachel Roy x Piece & Co. Makeup Case

$30; rachelroy.com
Creative: Rose & Fitzgerald Wine Holder

$25; toms.com
Creative: Proenza Schouler Playing Cards

$65; proenzaschouler.com
Creative: Anthropologie Jewelry Holder

$48; anthropologie.com
Creative: Dogeared Wish Necklaces

$26 each; dogeared.com
Creative: Kikkerland Gentleman Ice Tray

$8; kikkerland.com
Creative: Pylones Polaroid Magnetic Frame

$18; pylones-usa.com

