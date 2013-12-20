Gifts for Book Lovers

Dec 20, 2013 @ 3:08 pm
The Most of Nora Ephron
'The Most of Nora Ephron' by Nora Ephron
A superb collection and celebration of the late writer and director, which includes her musings on feminism, aging, relationships, and divorce, as well as the screenplay for her timeless film 'When Harry Met Sally.' $23; amazon.com
It by Alexa Chung
'It' by Alexa Chung
The quirky English fashion darling’s first book is equal parts style guide, memoir, and photo scrapbook-perfect for anyone (ahem, everyone) captivated by Chung’s eclectic, yet classic sense of style. $19; amazon.com
The Lowland by Jhumpa Lahiri
'The Lowland' by Jhumpa Lahiri
From the epic storyteller and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer comes a story set in the 1960s in America and India about a pair of brothers who are inseparable, yet completely different. A story that transcends political, geographical, and generational boundaries, this one is definitely a story that will affect each and every reader. $15; amazon.com
GQ Men by Jim Nelson
'GQ Men' by Jim Nelson
There’s never been a better time of men dressed to the nines, and 'GQ Men' showcases all them, from Jay Z to George Clooney. Give the most style-savvy man you know endless sartorial inspiration this year (and put down that ugly sweater). $94; amazon.com
The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer
'The Interestings' by Meg Wolitzer
One of the best novels of the year follows a group of ragtag kids from summer camp all the way into late adulthood. Yes, the story is captivating, but the most meaningful discussion comes from its insight into “talent”-what it is and if it ever comes to fruition. $17; amazon.com
Swans: Legends of the Jet Society by Nicholas Foulkes
'Swans: Legends of the Jet Society' by Nicholas Foulkes
The luxe and colorful coffee table book captures the spirit of the “jet set”: exotic locales and white sand beaches, star-studded parties in palatial mansions, glittering jewels, and couture gowns. Full of glamorous photos and rich storytelling, 'Swans' is the perfect way to live vicariously through the uber-rich and famous. $123; amazon.com
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
'The Goldfinch' by Donna Tartt
Novelist Donna Tartt (a favorite of Sarah Jessica Parker) took over a decade to write her latest novel, but it’s every bit worth the wait. Follow Theodore Decker’s journey from a disturbed childhood into a very interesting adulthood, from Upper East Side drawing rooms to Lower East Side bars and drug dealers’s homes. The book may be 784 pages, but as Parker puts it, “it’s simply not enough.” $16; amazon.com
Style Is Instinct by Lori Goldstein
'Style Is Instinct' by Lori Goldstein
Goldstein is one of the world’s most highly regarded stylists, whose signature style of mixing and matching bold prints, colors, and high and the low is captured in what is possibly the best coffee table book of the year. $51; amazon.com
Stay Up With Me by Tom Barbash
'Stay Up With Me' by Tom Barbash
A truly enjoyable and funny collection of short stories, each one emotional and very well-crafted. Our favorites? "The Woman," told by a young man whose father soon begins dating after the loss of his wife, and "The Break," in which a boy comes home to his mother's house over Christmas break from college and, to his mother's chagrin, starts dating a hostess from the pizza parlor. $18; amazon.com
The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson
'The Orphan Master’s Son' by Adam Johnson
Winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize, 'The Orphan Master’s Son' tells the harrowing story that is both a thriller and romance of Pak Hun Do, who becomes a professional kidnapper. $10; amazon.com
