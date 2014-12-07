The Best Gifts to Give Your Fellow Beauty Junkie

Though some subscribe to the "I don't wear makeup" school of thought, we believe in showing off your beauty junkie badge (or cosmetics connoisseur, if you will) with pride. The only problem? Shopping for your fellow makeup fiend can be tough, especially if they can rattle off Sephora's latest launches as easily as the forecast, or carry a train case that rivals that of a celebrity pro artist. To save you a stressful trip at the makeup counter, we put together a list of the most-luxurious gifts your beauty bestie will appreciate--from gorgeous candles by Cire Trudon and Diptyque to rich makeup hues by Kjaer Weis and Bobbi Brown, and even Kiehl's smooth-as-silk Creme de Corps Norman Rockwell lineup. Click through our gallery to see all of the lust-worthy products now!

PHOTOS: The Best Gifts for the Beauty Junkie