The Best Gifts to Give Your Fellow Beauty Junkie

1 of 39
Though some subscribe to the "I don't wear makeup" school of thought, we believe in showing off your beauty junkie badge (or cosmetics connoisseur, if you will) with pride. The only problem? Shopping for your fellow makeup fiend can be tough, especially if they can rattle off Sephora's latest launches as easily as the forecast, or carry a train case that rivals that of a celebrity pro artist. To save you a stressful trip at the makeup counter, we put together a list of the most-luxurious gifts your beauty bestie will appreciate--from gorgeous candles by Cire Trudon and Diptyque to rich makeup hues by Kjaer Weis and Bobbi Brown, and even Kiehl's smooth-as-silk Creme de Corps Norman Rockwell lineup. Click through our gallery to see all of the lust-worthy products now!

PHOTOS: The Best Gifts for the Beauty Junkie

2 of 39

Estee Lauder Celebration Holiday Compact Collection

$49-250; neimanmarcus.com
3 of 39

Cire Trudon Holiday Collection

Nazareth in Classic size, $105; ciretrudon.com
Gabriel in Intermezzo size, $270; ciretrudon.com
Bethleem in Great size, $550; ciretrudon.com
Odeurs D?Hiver, $210; ciretrudon.com
4 of 39

Molton Brown Festive Baubles

$15 each; neimanmarcus.com
5 of 39

Bite Beauty Mix 'N Mingle Lip Minis

$12 each; sephora.com
6 of 39

Aesop's A Certain Radiance Hand and Body Quartet

$110; aesop.com
7 of 39

8 of 39

Kjaer Weis Essential Duo

$80; kjaerweis.com
9 of 39

Bobbi Brown Holiday Collection

Lip Gloss Trio, $48; bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Deluxe Lip & Eye Palette, $80; bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Warm Eye Palette, $49; kiehls.com
10 of 39

Bliss Handy Candy

$25; blissworld.com
11 of 39

Burberry Winter Glow Collection

Lip Mist in Oxblood, $33; burberry.com
Nail Polish in Gold, $22; burberry.com
Lip Glow in Oxblood, $29; burberry.com
Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid, $48; burbery.com
Gold Glow Fragranced Luminising Powder, $68; burberry.com
12 of 39

Diptyque Holiday Coffret

$98; diptyqueparis.com
13 of 39

e.l.f. Palettes and Sets

e.l.f. 144 Piece Eyeshadow Palette, $15; target.com
e.l.f. 10 Piece Lipstick and Lip Gloss Set, $10; target.com
e.l.f. 14 Piece Eyeshadow Set, $10; target.com
e.l.f. Nail Set, $10; target.com

14 of 39

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Protectant Beauty Holiday Gift

$42; elizabetharden.com
15 of 39

Fresh Face Mask Essentials

$120; fresh.com
16 of 39

Givenchy Les Mini Prismes

$39; sephora.com
17 of 39

Glamglow Gift Sexy

$69; sephora.com
18 of 39

IMAN Make-Up Kit in Lip Affair

$5; imancosmetics.com
19 of 39

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker

nordstrom.com
20 of 39

Laura Mercier Golden Honey Musk Body & Bath Duet

$50; nordstrom.com
21 of 39

L'Occitane Shea Fabulous Oil & 4 Piece Hand Cream Starter Kit

$38; qvc.com
22 of 39

Buxom Lip Gloss Roulette

$59; sephora.com
23 of 39

Moroccanoil Hydration Gift Set

Currently available at select spas and salons nationwide, and online December 1st, $73; moroccanoil.com
24 of 39

Oribe Beautiful Color Collection

$85; spacenk.com
25 of 39

ReVive Artbox 12 Set

$595; nordstrom.com
26 of 39

Olio Lusso Lip Balm Ring

$15; oliolusso.com
27 of 39

Tom Ford Holiday Nail & Lip Set

$164; bloomingdales.com
28 of 39

Cle de Peau Collection Beaute Celeste

Shimmering Lip Gloss Trio, $50; cledepeaubeaute.com
Makeup Coffret, $195; cledepeaubeaute.com
Powder Compact, $75; cledepeaubeaute.com
29 of 39

Chi air expert 1" Flat Iron

$100; target.com
30 of 39

Clinique The Nutcracker Act II

31 of 39

Dior Golden Shock Collection

Diorific Golden Shock Top Coat, $28; nordstrom.com
Golden Shock 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette, $60; nordstrom.com
Diorific Golden Shock Lipstick, $38; nordstrom.com
Diorific Gold Shock Illuminating Pressed Powder, $38; dior.com
32 of 39

Malin + Goetz Perfume Oils

$50; malinandgoetz.com
33 of 39

Philosophy Shower Gel Holiday Ornaments

Snow Angel, $7; philosophy.com
Christmas Cookie, $7; philosophy.com
Peppermint Stick, $7; philosophy.com
34 of 39

Viktor&Rolf Limited Edition Flowerbomb Holiday Collection

Snowflake, $120; nordstrom.com
Gold Shimmer, $120; nordstrom.com
Swarovski, $2,500; neimanmarcus.com
35 of 39

Votre Vu Party Girl Gift Set

$49; votrevu.com
36 of 39

Urban Decay Naked Vault

$280; sephora.com
37 of 39

ALEXIS BITTAR LIQUID GOLD: BEAUTY BRUSH SET + STAND

$175; sephora.com
38 of 39

Josie Maran Winter Dreams Argan Color Collection

$34; sephora.com
39 of 39

39 of 39

MAC Heirloom Mix

Pressed Pigment (Mini), $21/each; maccosmetics.com
Nail Lacquer, $14; maccosmetics.com
Mineralize Blush, $30; maccosmetics.com
Lipstick, $18; maccosmetics.com
Cremesheen Glass, $22; maccosmetics.com
Glitter, $23; maccosmetics.com

