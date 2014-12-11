24 High-Fashion Gifts for the Accessories Obsessed

In the holiday gift-giving scheme of things, accessories are among the easiest to give. Unlike clothing, there isn't the stress of size or fit (with the exception of shoes). Accessories are personal, but aren't too personal where you have to take existing belongings into consideration, like home decor pieces.

For an on-trend friend, gift her asymmetric jumbo-size earrings, too-cool iridescent headphones, or a sleek menswear-inspired hat. Or, if evergreen essentials are more her style, go for a cheeky travel-centric pouch or a chunky knit pom-pom beanie. Either way, we rounded up 24 pretty perfect picks that can be tailored to every kind of personality out there.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

PHOTOS: Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for the Accessories Obsessed