24 High-Fashion Gifts for the Accessories Obsessed

InStyle Staff
Dec 11, 2014 @ 12:45 pm

In the holiday gift-giving scheme of things, accessories are among the easiest to give. Unlike clothing, there isn't the stress of size or fit (with the exception of shoes). Accessories are personal, but aren't too personal where you have to take existing belongings into consideration, like home decor pieces.

For an on-trend friend, gift her asymmetric jumbo-size earrings, too-cool iridescent headphones, or a sleek menswear-inspired hat. Or, if evergreen essentials are more her style, go for a cheeky travel-centric pouch or a chunky knit pom-pom beanie. Either way, we rounded up 24 pretty perfect picks that can be tailored to every kind of personality out there.

PHOTOS: Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for the Accessories Obsessed

& Other Stories Hat

$50; stories.com
Valentino Garavani Shoulder Bag

$2,295; valentino.com for stores
Lillot Bracelet

$125; alekka.com
Loeffler Randall Sneakers

$295; loefflerrandall.com
Marc by Marc Jacobs + Urbanears Headphones

$60; net-a-porter.com
Alison Lou Necklace

$1,595; net-a-porter.com
Eugenia Kim Beanie

$225; net-a-porter.com
Schutz Oxfords

$220; shop.schutz.com
Aglit Italy Shoelaces

$60; aglititaly.com
David’s Bridal Clutch

$40; davidsbridal.com
Rag & Bone Gloves

$255; rag-bone.com
Gap Sneakers

$40; gap.com
Caravan Pacific Hair Tie

$30; caravan-pacific.com
Tod’s Leather Tote

$2,345; tods.com for stores
Glamourpuss NYC Mittens

$225; glamourpussnyc.com
Oliver Peoples Sunglasses

$405; at Oliver Peoples, 212-585-3433
Brevity Necklace

$125; brevityjewelry.com
Flight 001 Travel Pouch

$18; flight001.com
Adornia Necklace

$810; adornia.com
Bauble Bar Earring Set

$48; baublebar.com
Coach Shoulder Bag

$895; coach.com
Athletic Propulsion Labs Sneakers

$140; athleticpropulsionlabs.com
Saint Laurent Collar

$445; net-a-porter.com
Theory Gloves

$85; theory.com

