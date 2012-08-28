whitelogo
Gift Ideas For Him: Food & Drink
Gift Ideas For Him: Food & Drink
InStyle.com
Aug 28, 2012 @ 2:29 pm
Belvedere Silver Limited Edition
$30; 212-772-3211.
Courtesy of Belvedere
Karlsson’s Gold Vodka
Includes fresh pepper for a delicious combo.
$40; at
parkaveliquor.com
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Charlie Vergos’ Ribs Package
Includes 1 slab of ribs, 2 lbs. pulled pork and sauce from the legendary Memphis restaurant.
$99; at
hogsfly.com
.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1
of
4
