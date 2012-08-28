Gift Ideas For Him: Food & Drink

InStyle.com
Aug 28, 2012 @ 2:29 pm
Belvedere - Vodka - ideas for him - holiday shopping
pinterest
Belvedere Silver Limited Edition
$30; 212-772-3211.
Courtesy of Belvedere
Karlsson - Vodka - ideas for him - holiday shopping
pinterest
Karlsson’s Gold Vodka
Includes fresh pepper for a delicious combo.

$40; at parkaveliquor.com
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Charlie Vergos - Ribs & Shoulder Package - ideas for him - holiday shopping
pinterest
Charlie Vergos’ Ribs Package
Includes 1 slab of ribs, 2 lbs. pulled pork and sauce from the legendary Memphis restaurant.

$99; at hogsfly.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1 of 4

Advertisement
1 of 3 Courtesy of Belvedere

Belvedere Silver Limited Edition

$30; 212-772-3211.
Advertisement
2 of 3 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Karlsson’s Gold Vodka

Includes fresh pepper for a delicious combo.

$40; at parkaveliquor.com
3 of 3 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Charlie Vergos’ Ribs Package

Includes 1 slab of ribs, 2 lbs. pulled pork and sauce from the legendary Memphis restaurant.

$99; at hogsfly.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!