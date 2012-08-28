whitelogo
Gift Ideas For Him: Clothes & Accessories
InStyle.com
Aug 28, 2012
Billy Reid for Stetson Wool Cap
$165; at
billyreid.com
.
Courtesy of Billy Reid
Keds for Gap Chukka Sneakers
$65; at
gap.com
.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Old Navy Cotton Denim Shirt
$30; at
oldnavy.com
.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Mulberry Ted Messenger
$1,150; at
mulberry.com
.
Courtesy of Mulberry
1
of
5
1 of 4
Courtesy of Billy Reid
Billy Reid for Stetson Wool Cap
$165; at
billyreid.com
.
2 of 4
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Keds for Gap Chukka Sneakers
$65; at
gap.com
.
3 of 4
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Old Navy Cotton Denim Shirt
$30; at
oldnavy.com
.
4 of 4
Courtesy of Mulberry
Mulberry Ted Messenger
$1,150; at
mulberry.com
.
