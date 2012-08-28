Gift Ideas For Him: Clothes & Accessories

Aug 28, 2012 @ 2:00 pm
Billy Reid for Stetson - Cap - ideas for him - holiday shopping
Billy Reid for Stetson Wool Cap
$165; at billyreid.com.
Keds for Gap - Sneakers - ideas for him - holiday shopping
Keds for Gap Chukka Sneakers
$65; at gap.com.
Old Navy - Shirt - ideas for him - holiday shopping
Old Navy Cotton Denim Shirt
$30; at oldnavy.com.
Mulberry Ted Messenger
Mulberry Ted Messenger
$1,150; at mulberry.com.
