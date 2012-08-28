Gift Ideas for Her: Home

Aug 28, 2012 @ 1:51 pm
Jonathan Adler - blanket - ideas for her - holiday shopping
Jonathan Adler Cashmere Blanket
amp#36;495; at jonathanadler.com.
Nouvel Studio - glassware - ideas for her - holiday shopping
Nouvel Studio Cura Glassware
$26-$38 each; 203-297-0361.
Nespresso and Pantone - espresso maker and mug - ideas for her - holiday shopping
Nespresso Espresso Maker & Mug
$799 (includes milk frother); nespresso.com.

$50 (set of 4); at w2products.com.
Kahler - jars - ideas for her - holiday shopping
Kahler Cammeo Jars
$45-$55; at urban-butik.com.
