This H&M Collaboration Will Help You Channel Your Inner Amal Clooney

By Samantha Sutton
Oct 04, 2019 @ 2:45 pm
Courtesy

We've said it before, but we'll say it again: We still think about Amal Clooney's post-wedding mini dress, despite the fact that it's been five whole years since she wore it last. The floral-embellished piece was from Giambattista Valli, and while we may never get our hands on that particular look, we can shop the brand's H&M collaboration, which hits select stores and online on Nov. 7.

Now that the Giambattista Valli x H&M lookbook has been released, we can get a good look at all the stuff we want to shop and plan accordingly. A poofy, high-low dress that will stand out in any crowd? Accessories that'll help make our outfit pop? It's all here, and it's all stunning. Prices will range from $17.99 all the way up to $649.

Take a look at every piece, ahead — and don't be surprised if you spot Clooney wearing something from this collection in the near future.

