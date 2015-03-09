whitelogo
whitelogo
Get Your Glow On with These Shimmering Metallic Fashions
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Get Your Glow On with These Shimmering Metallic Fashions
InStyle.com
Mar 09, 2015 @ 3:35 pm
H&M
Take on the midi skirt trend with this high-shine pleated style ($50;
hm.com
).
Courtesy
Tory Burch
Metallic-meets-pastel is a sweet and sassy color story that’s apt for spring. Wear this dress ($495;
toryburch.com
) with a low block heel for day and a higher stiletto come night.
Courtesy
Topshop
This two-tone skater dress ($150;
topshop.com
) is a party girl’s go-to style.
Courtesy
Nicole Miller
Draped fabric shows off a metallic color’s sheen, not to mention camouflages any imperfections. Try this deep blue cap-sleeve dress ($252;
yoox.com
) to effortlessly nail the trend.
Courtesy
Carven
Carven’s voluminous LBD ($609;
net-a-porter.com
) is nipped in at the waist to equally flatter curvy, petite and statuesque frames.
Courtesy
Rag & Bone
This fluid design ($275;
rag-bone.com
) is cut for a comfortable, loose fit. Pair yours with a cool, contrasting color to show off the elongated shirt tail.
Courtesy
River Island
Work this cropped pastel style ($60;
us.riverisland.com
) after dark with a body-hugging pencil skirt, or wear it to add a hint of shine to your daytime look.
Courtesy
Topshop
To subtly incorporate a metallic shade into your wardrobe, choose this slouchy button front striped with thin bands of shiny fabric ($240;
topshop.com
).
Courtesy
1
of
9
Advertisement
1 of 8
Courtesy
H&M
Take on the midi skirt trend with this high-shine pleated style ($50;
hm.com
).
Advertisement
2 of 8
Courtesy
Tory Burch
Metallic-meets-pastel is a sweet and sassy color story that’s apt for spring. Wear this dress ($495;
toryburch.com
) with a low block heel for day and a higher stiletto come night.
3 of 8
Courtesy
Topshop
This two-tone skater dress ($150;
topshop.com
) is a party girl’s go-to style.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Courtesy
Nicole Miller
Draped fabric shows off a metallic color’s sheen, not to mention camouflages any imperfections. Try this deep blue cap-sleeve dress ($252;
yoox.com
) to effortlessly nail the trend.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Courtesy
Carven
Carven’s voluminous LBD ($609;
net-a-porter.com
) is nipped in at the waist to equally flatter curvy, petite and statuesque frames.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Courtesy
Rag & Bone
This fluid design ($275;
rag-bone.com
) is cut for a comfortable, loose fit. Pair yours with a cool, contrasting color to show off the elongated shirt tail.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Courtesy
River Island
Work this cropped pastel style ($60;
us.riverisland.com
) after dark with a body-hugging pencil skirt, or wear it to add a hint of shine to your daytime look.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Courtesy
Topshop
To subtly incorporate a metallic shade into your wardrobe, choose this slouchy button front striped with thin bands of shiny fabric ($240;
topshop.com
).
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!