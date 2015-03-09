Get Your Glow On with These Shimmering Metallic Fashions

InStyle.com
Mar 09, 2015 @ 3:35 pm
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
H&M
Take on the midi skirt trend with this high-shine pleated style ($50; hm.com).
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
Tory Burch
Metallic-meets-pastel is a sweet and sassy color story that’s apt for spring. Wear this dress ($495; toryburch.com) with a low block heel for day and a higher stiletto come night.
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
Topshop
This two-tone skater dress ($150; topshop.com) is a party girl’s go-to style.
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
Nicole Miller
Draped fabric shows off a metallic color’s sheen, not to mention camouflages any imperfections. Try this deep blue cap-sleeve dress ($252; yoox.com) to effortlessly nail the trend.
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
Carven
Carven’s voluminous LBD ($609; net-a-porter.com) is nipped in at the waist to equally flatter curvy, petite and statuesque frames.
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
Rag & Bone
This fluid design ($275; rag-bone.com) is cut for a comfortable, loose fit. Pair yours with a cool, contrasting color to show off the elongated shirt tail.
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
River Island
Work this cropped pastel style ($60; us.riverisland.com) after dark with a body-hugging pencil skirt, or wear it to add a hint of shine to your daytime look.
Courtesy
Spring 360 Metallic Inspired Fashion
pinterest
Topshop
To subtly incorporate a metallic shade into your wardrobe, choose this slouchy button front striped with thin bands of shiny fabric ($240; topshop.com).
Courtesy
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Courtesy

H&M

Take on the midi skirt trend with this high-shine pleated style ($50; hm.com).
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Metallic-meets-pastel is a sweet and sassy color story that’s apt for spring. Wear this dress ($495; toryburch.com) with a low block heel for day and a higher stiletto come night.
3 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

This two-tone skater dress ($150; topshop.com) is a party girl’s go-to style.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Nicole Miller

Draped fabric shows off a metallic color’s sheen, not to mention camouflages any imperfections. Try this deep blue cap-sleeve dress ($252; yoox.com) to effortlessly nail the trend.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Carven

Carven’s voluminous LBD ($609; net-a-porter.com) is nipped in at the waist to equally flatter curvy, petite and statuesque frames.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

This fluid design ($275; rag-bone.com) is cut for a comfortable, loose fit. Pair yours with a cool, contrasting color to show off the elongated shirt tail.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

River Island

Work this cropped pastel style ($60; us.riverisland.com) after dark with a body-hugging pencil skirt, or wear it to add a hint of shine to your daytime look.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

To subtly incorporate a metallic shade into your wardrobe, choose this slouchy button front striped with thin bands of shiny fabric ($240; topshop.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!