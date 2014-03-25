Get Your Dry-Shampoo Fix

InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:45 pm
Best of Web Batch 1
pinterest
Dry Shampoo
dryshampoo.com
Dry shampoo is a hair game changer, and this site lets you narrow down thousands of options by type (aerosol or powder) and price. Oh, and there’s even a version for pups.
Courtesy
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Courtesy

Dry Shampoo

dryshampoo.com
Dry shampoo is a hair game changer, and this site lets you narrow down thousands of options by type (aerosol or powder) and price. Oh, and there’s even a version for pups.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!