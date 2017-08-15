Channel '90s Olsen Twins with These 5 Chic Looks

If you grew up in the '90’s, than you most likely idolized Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s style. Even before starting their major fashion labels, the girls had serious fashion sensibilities at a young age.

We've rounded up some of our favorite fashion moments from the pair and showed how easy it is to get the look today with modern spins. From floral maxi’s and mom jeans to chunky lug sole shoes and simple tees, all our favorite '90’s moments are coming back, and we can’t get enough. Shop our five favorite looks below.

 

TOMBOY

Shop the look: ALEXACHUNG sweater, $590; net-a-porter.com. Abercrombie & Fitch denim overalls, $98; abercrombie.com. Venessa Arizaga bracelet, $55; venessaarizaga.com. Timberland boots, $170; zappos.com

GRUNGE GIRL

Shop the look: NEED rib knit, $55, needsupply.com. Levi's denim jacket, $90; levi.com. Zara skirt, $70; zara.com. Dr. Martens boots, $135; drmartens.com

SPORTY SPICE

Shop the look: 3x1 cropped tee, $125; 3x1.us. Pam & Gela pants, $165; intermixonline.com. Apple x Nike watch, $369; apple.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; adidas.com

TEEN QUEENS

Shop the look: Realisation dress, $225; realisationpar.com. Forever 21 butterfly bobby pins, $4; forever21.com. Clare V. handbag, $299; needsupply.com. Adrienne Vittadini sandals, $50 (originally $70); dsw.com

SIMPLE SUITING

Shop the look: Thomas Mason x J.Crew shirt, $138; jcrew.com. H&M blazer, $35 (originally $50); hm.com. Citizens of Humanity jeans, $228; aritzia.com. Chinese Laundry boots, $45 (originally $60); chineselaundry.com

