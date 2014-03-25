Get Styled Like the Star You Are

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:31 pm
Keaton Row
Keaton Row
keatonrow.com
Need a fall wardrobe reboot or just one smashing cocktail dress? Upload selfies, indicating your budget and fave brands. Within a few days, a pro stylist sends you a link to a custom lookbook. You pay only for the items you buy, from retailers like Nordstrom and Shopbop.
LookLab
LookLab
looklab.com
If you’re wondering what heels match that new dress or if you’re craving a slim fit peacoat, post a Q here for answers and no-charge-to-you shoppable links from a team of 100 worldwide stylists. (Response time varies from a few hours to a few days.)
Best of Web Batch 4
Stitch Fix
stitchfix.com.
Sign up to take a 10-minute style and fit questionnaire, then receive a custom-curated box of five coordinating pieces (plus how-to-wear photos), from brands like Aryn K and Splendid. Take up to three days to decide which are keepers— and the $20 fee is applied to your purchase.
