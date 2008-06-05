Get Smart: Agent 99's Style

2 of 5 Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Under Control

After their spy operative, Control, is infiltrated, the employees take in the scene (and some extra damage incurred by Smart). Hathaway, here in a beautifully-tailored dress, was also involved in the costume process, says Scott. "We did a lot of fittings and she was really into it. We were very much in sync and had a good dialogue of how to make the pieces work," she says.



