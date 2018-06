This cardio workout is based on samurai sword fighting. The hour-long routine is made up of 12 basic cuts?precise movements that sculpt your arms, chest, shoulders, abs, and lower body?done while brandishing a wooden sword.No light saber lying around? No problem. Grab a broomstick or an umbrella. Lift the stick over your head, keeping elbows at ear height. Bring the stick down in line with your belly button so that it?s parallel to the floor. Clench your abdominal muscles and slash diagonal lines in front of you as you step left to right.