11 Must-Haves That Channel the Olsen Twins' Style

Donato Sardella/Getty
InStyle Staff
Aug 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Clean lines and flashes of red help the siblings behind The Row (and its younger sister line, Elizabeth and James) project an air of unfussy elegance.

Take note—Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren’t fashion icons for nothing. With their signature androgynous style and preference for oversized proportions, the twins master pared-down chic. Scroll through to shop these Olsen Twin-worthy essentials.

1 of 13 Splash News

mary-kate

Carrying a bag by The Row.

$3,650 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Christopher Peterson/Splash News

ASHLEY

Carrying a bag by The Row.

$3,650 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy Michael Kors

michael kors sunglasses

$209 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy Sportmax

SPORTMAX BAG

$1,360 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Jeffrey Westbrook

ELIZABETH AND JAMES PANTS

$425 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Jeffrey Westbrook

THE ROW SWEATER

$1,190 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy K. Jacques

K. JACQUES SANDALS

$266 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy John Hardy

JOHN HARDY BRACELET

$1,800 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy Eileen Fisher

EILEEN FISHER SHIRT

$188 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy David Yurman

DAVID YURMAN RING

$2,100 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy Elizabeth & James Nirvana

ELIZABETH AND JAMES SHAMPOO

BEAUTY BEAT:  Refresh strand with a lightly scented dry shampoo, like one of these from Elizabeth and James Nirvana in Rose or Bourbon.

$20 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy Lands' End

LANDS' END SKIRT

$49 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy Hobbs London

HOBBS LONDON COAT

$600 SHOP NOW

