A Blast From the Past: American Hustle-Inspired '70s Fashion

For every pair of aviator sunglasses and plaid, there's bound to be fur and a navel-grazing neckline close by; welcome to the '70s. American Hustle (out in theaters now) sweeps us back to the glitzy decade where over-the-top glamour and slick swagger reign supreme. The film follows con-artist Irving (Christian Bale), his lover-slash-partner-in-crime Sydney (Amy Adams), his wife Rosalyn (Jennifer Lawrence), and FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper), in a story where deceit, scandal, and romance ensue. The plot is good and all, but it's the heady dose of vintage fashion that also caught our attention. From leather-on-leather to slinky white gowns, get your vixen fix and copy their sexy on-screen style.

1 of 4

Amy Adams: Leather On Leather

Blazer: Zara, $200; zara.com
Pants: Topshop, $110; topshop.com
Bag: Coach, $298; coach.com
Sunglasses: Balenciaga Vintage, $263; farfetch.com
Earrings: Peggy Li, $65; peggyli.com
2 of 4

Amy Adams: Fur Coat + Wrap Dress

Fur Coat: Dorothy Perkins, $140; dorothyperkins.com
Dress: Liu Jo, $164; yoox.com
Shoes: Jimmy Choo, $850; neimanmarcus.com
3 of 4

Jennifer Lawrence: White Gown

Dress: J. Crew, $230; jcrew.com
Earrings: Vince Camuto, $28; amazon.com
Bracelet: Ben-Amun, $295; maxandchloe.com
Shoes: B Brian Atwood, $350; cusp.com
4 of 4

Amy Adams: Floppy Wool Hat + Coat

Hat: Jennifer Ouellette, $485; barneys.com
Coat: Topshop, $178; topshop.com
Fur Collar: Lanvin, $1,189; barneys.com

