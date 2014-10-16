Lacquer Up in These Spooky Halloween-Inspired Manicures

Sure, we may be getting excited about Halloween a little early this year, but only because we'll need ample time to practice our ghoulish nail art! Nothing tops off the perfect costume quite like a festive statement nail, and if your tastes veer more toward the sweet than the spooky, a candy corn-inspired design is as easy to master as it is on the eyes.

Start with two coats of an orange base color, like MAC's Morange ($12; maccosmetics.com), and allow it to dry completely before moving on. Then, place a strip of tape at the center of the nail, and run a white nail color across the top section---we used Deborah Lippmann's Amazing Grace ($18; deborahlippmann.com). To finish, apply a yellow hue like Butter London's Cheeky Chops ($15; butterlondon.com) onto the exposed bottom portion of the nail. Once both areas have dried, peel off the tape, and sweep on a layer of top coat.

In addition to the candy corn mani, we painted up two more Halloween designs that can give even the most ghoulish ensemble a glamorous touch, and are easy enough for nail art novices to perfect. Click through our gallery to get step-by-step instructions for each look now!

PHOTOS: 3 Spooky Halloween-Inspired Manicures