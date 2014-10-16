Lacquer Up in These Spooky Halloween-Inspired Manicures

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 16, 2014 @ 12:47 pm

Sure, we may be getting excited about Halloween a little early this year, but only because we'll need ample time to practice our ghoulish nail art! Nothing tops off the perfect costume quite like a festive statement nail, and if your tastes veer more toward the sweet than the spooky, a candy corn-inspired design is as easy to master as it is on the eyes.

Start with two coats of an orange base color, like MAC's Morange ($12; maccosmetics.com), and allow it to dry completely before moving on. Then, place a strip of tape at the center of the nail, and run a white nail color across the top section---we used Deborah Lippmann's Amazing Grace ($18; deborahlippmann.com). To finish, apply a yellow hue like Butter London's Cheeky Chops ($15; butterlondon.com) onto the exposed bottom portion of the nail. Once both areas have dried, peel off the tape, and sweep on a layer of top coat.

In addition to the candy corn mani, we painted up two more Halloween designs that can give even the most ghoulish ensemble a glamorous touch, and are easy enough for nail art novices to perfect. Click through our gallery to get step-by-step instructions for each look now!

Candy Corn

• Start with a few coats of a bright orange lacquer, like MAC's Morange hue ($16; maccosmetics.com. Allow the color to dry completely before moving on to the next step.
• Once your nails have dried, place a strip of tape along the center of each nail. Paint the exposed portion at the top with a white like Deborah Lippmann's Amazing Grace ($17; deborahlippmann.com) and the exposed bottom part with a yellow lacquer. We used Butter London's Cheeky Chops ($14; butterlondon.com).
• Once both colors have completely dried, carefully peel off the tape, touch up any uneven lines, then finish with a top coat.
Frankenstein Stitches

amp#149; Choose a deep green hue for the base color. We used Ciate's Paint Pot in Oil Slick ($15; sephora.com).
amp#149; With a nail art brush like Kiss's Nail Artist in Black ($7 for three; walgreens.com) and a steady hand, paint two lines starting from each corner of the nail, each meeting off to the side.
amp#149; Paint horizontal "stitches" over each line. Don't worry about perfecting the effect-the jagged, uneven lines add to the spooky appeal.
Cobwebs

amp#149; Begin with few coats of a black nail polish for the base. We used Sally Hansen's Diamond Strength Nail Color in Black Diamond ($5; ulta.com).
amp#149; Once the base coat has dried completely, use a white nail art pen like Sally Hansen's ($8; ulta.com) to draw three lines starting at the top right corner of your nail.
amp#149; Connect the lines using a series of curved C-shaped marks, then finish with a layer of clear top coat.
Raw Talons

This bold nail (courtesy of Paintbox) looks best on a short, soft square nail.
• Start with an opaque nude base that matches your skin tone. Essie Topless and Barefoot ($9; essie.com) for fair to medium or Zoya Nail Polish in Flynn ($9; zoya.com) for dark skin is a great starting point.
• Use a striping polish (try Sally Hansen I Heart Nail Art Striper in Black, $4; drugstore.com) to draw a triangle on the nail with the narrowest point at the cuticle.
• Fill in triangle with black polish.
• Allow to dry, and add top coat.
• For a more tonal look, try doing the triangle in a chocolate brown, like Essie Little Brown Dress ($9; essie.com).

