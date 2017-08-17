How to Rock Fall Florals à la Kiersey Clemons in Our September Issue

One of the most refreshing trends for fall are these dark, warm feeling, floral prints. They were seen at Calvin Klein (above on Kiersey Clemons), Prada, Valentino, and Gucci to name a few. We especially love when they're styled with a check print to ground them. Try mixing the prints but keeping the colors in the same family. You can also throw on a more masculine piece like a neutral colored leather jacket. Pair with accessories that have touches of embellishment or femininity. Then top it all off with a fresh lip color. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Zip-through leather jacket

Prada available at Matchesfashion $3,970 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Floral-print georgette and crepe de chine shirt

McQ Alexander McQueen available at Net-A-Porter $380 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Selin Gingham Skirt

Brock Collection available at Moda 'Operandi $1,490 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Maysale Tweed 50mm Mule

Manolo Blahnik available at Neiman Marcus $745 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

MODERN PEARL RING 

Banana Republic available at Banana Republic $38 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Generation G

Glossier available at Glossier $18 SHOP NOW

