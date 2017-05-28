Get Karlie Kloss's Glitzy Superhero Look 

Zuhair Murad Swarovski crystal– embroidered tulle dress. Manuel Albarran neck piece, corset, & forearm pieces (worn on thighs). Janis Savitt cuffs. Christian Louboutin specchio leather sandals. Photographed by Carter Smith.
ALI PEW
May 28, 2017 @ 10:30 am

In our June issue, model Karlie Kloss showed us how to be a superhero – in style, that is. In high shine to bright colors, Karlie demo'd a series of futuristic looks that are everything we need to know about mixing clothes that have both femininity and strength. A few cues to take from Karlie? Go for a structured dress with a girly twist, (pink is a great way to do this) and bring on the powerful accessories (all silver looks very chic) with a statement choker, metallic shoe, and doubled up cuffs (one on each wrist). And glowy, bronzed skin always looks heroic. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

One-Shoulder Ruffled Mini

available at MatchesFashion.com $460 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Sash Belt

available at Zara $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Silver-Plated Choker 

available at Net-A-Porter $300 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Ridge Cuff

available at Need Supply Co/ $890 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Metallic Sandals 

available at Moda Operandi $675 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Haloscope Highlighter

available at Glossier $22 SHOP NOW

