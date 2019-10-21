20 Times Amal and George Clooney Perfected the Art of Subtle Couple Dressing

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

Whenever George and Amal Clooney are spotted out together, be it for a casual date night or a fancy red-carpet event, our first thoughts are pretty much: "Damn, they did it again!" The pair always manages to stay stylishly in-sync, and has definitely mastered subtly coordinated couple style. We're just finally giving credit where credit is due.

We've compiled a list of some of George and Amal's best looks, because in our book, they're Hollywood's best-dressed duo. Whether they're reaching for a classic pair of jeans, or going full Disney prince and princess in a suit and gown, they never fail to leave us feeling inspired and impressed. We honestly can't wait to see what they wear next.

1. These Two Have Always Been a Well-Dressed Pair

We still think about their glamorous wedding weekend looks.

2. From Their Casual Style...

Like when they stepped out in NYC wearing dark shades, boots, and, in George's case, jeans.

3. To Their Wedding Guest Attire...

They arrived at the Royal Wedding dressed to impress, complete with a statement hat and peach-striped tie.

4. To When They Rule the Red Carpet Together

Amal often wears breathtaking, brightly colored gowns, while George looks polished in a black tux.

5. The Couple Has Been Known to Coordinate

They aren't above being matchy-matchy, and we love it!

6. They Really Enjoy a Good Pair of Jeans

A laid-back, denim date night.

7. They've Also Mastered Winter Looks

The trick here? Never underestimate those cold-weather accessories.

8. A Night Out Is a Chance to Get Fancy

George and Amal are masters of the monochromatic outfit.

9. If One Couple Gives Off Old Hollywood Vibes, It's Them

If we had to sum up their style, it would be classic — with a bold twist.

10. Remember When Amal Wore Those White Gloves?

Her Golden Globes look went down in history.

11. How About Her Giambattista Valli Dress?

George made sure to complement the floral-embellished piece by wearing a light gray suit.

12. Even Their Travel Outfits Are Cool

On this occasion, George went with his uniform of a polo and jeans, while Amal opted to wear leather pants and a cozy sweater.

13. George and Amal Often Look Like a Fairytale Couple

They're a real-life Disney prince and princess — a comparison we couldn't help but make when Amal wore a yellow, Belle-like gown.

14. And They Always Seem So Regal

We can't be the only ones who are reminded of Daenerys Targaryen.

15. Sometimes, They Follow a Theme

These two often reach for black-and-white looks.

16. George Will Match His Tie to Amal's Dress...

Even if it's a very specific shade of blue.

17. Or She'll Match Her Dress to His Pants

Crisp and clean for some fun in the sun.

18. They Have Similar Taste in Coats

A solid, neutral pea coat is totally their go-to.

19. And Even When Dressed Down, They Inspire Us...

We know Emily Ratajkowski has some fun dog walking outfits, but what about Amal's embroidered flares?

20. They Simply Complement One Another

Amal's love of trends and bright colors is balanced out by George, who plays favorites in his wardrobe. It's the perfect combination.