Two of Our Favorite Brands Teamed Up to Create the Perfect Pair of Sunglasses

Accessories hold the power to transform an outfit from good to great, and while we love our statement earrings and the addition of a beret, nothing can beat a classic pair of sunglasses. On top of adding that little something extra to any look, they’re also practical (especially with that end-of-winter sun — oof). So, excuse us as we get excited over the latest, must-have collaboration from Garrett Leight California Optical and Clare V.

The designers behind the brands, Garrett Leight and Clare Vivier, have teamed up — for the second time! — to create the Nouvelle frame, which, according to a press release, is a retro, “feminine silhouette with an edge” that combines Leight’s California style with Vivier’s French New Wave aesthetic.

“Clare shared with us that she takes an annual summer trip to the South of France and that was our taking off point,” Leight told InStyle via email, touching on the inspiration behind the new release. “We knew we wanted to stay true to her roots and looked to French style icons such as singer Francoise Hardy. She wore the square cat-eye style that created an edginess to her look.”

Vivier noted that the colorways for these glasses — black, brew, and caviar tortoise — help make things “a little classic and a little fun.”

“I think Garrett and I, and our teams, are very intuitive of what is going to work,” she added, referencing their their first collaboration, a cat-eye, which came about five years ago, just before just before the trend really took off.

There is another reason why the Nouvelle frames are extra special: this design is helping mark the 10-year anniversary of the Garrett Leight brand.

“A big part of celebrating this milestone for us is looking back at what got us to where we are today,” he said. “The people, the styles, and the partnerships have all lead us to this achievement. Our collaboration with Clare has been one of our most successful, but also one of our most enjoyable partnerships. We have wanted to revisit it for a long time, and I’m glad we have finally been able to do so at a time when we are celebrating our heritage.”

The Garrett Leight California Optical x Clare V. Nouvelle frame will retail for $340 and will be available to shop starting Feb. 17 at garrettleight.com and clarev.com, as well as the store locations for both brands.