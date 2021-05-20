This Kelly Ripa-Approved Brand Just Launched a Denim Line at Nordstrom That’s Selling Out Fast
Ganni has a hold on fashion girls like no other. The Copenhagen-based brand has been in the mainstream for years, and yet it doesn’t feel overdone. No one is tired of it. I personally may or may not have just bought a pair of red Ganni cowboy boots I’ve had my eyes on for years.
Celebrities love Ganni too, and everyone from Kelly Ripa to Selena Gomez has worn the brand not once, not twice, but on multiple occasions. The Scandi influence in fashion is absolutely not going anywhere anytime soon, and Ganni has perfected It-items like the pilgrim collar and prairie dress like no other. Not to mention it’s absolutely aspirational, but still relatively affordable compared to most celeb-loved brands. Some pieces are even under $100 on sale at Nordstrom right now.
But if puffed sleeves and oversized headbands aren’t your thing, Ganni just released a denim collaboration with Levi’s that’s easy to wear with everything. Prices start at $115 for the brand collab t-shirt and go up to $475 for the double-breasted blazer.
Without a doubt, one of the standout pieces is the floral print paperbag-waist wide-leg jeans that Brie Larson wore just the other day with a Bridgerton-inspired corset. There’s also a maxi dress version of the pant that’s beyond perfect for summer, and a pair of simple wide-leg pants both Katie Holmes and Gen Z would agree are perfect. And if you are all about a good ruffled collar, this collection has the perfect one to create a Canadian tuxedo like no other.
This isn’t the brand’s first collaboration with Levi’s, so it’s no secret these pieces are bound to sell out fast, especially with denim on the rise. If you aren’t arguing about what types of jeans you love or hate (or love to hate) on the internet right now, then what are you doing? Obviously, there’s not much controversy to be had with any piece from the Ganni x Levi’s collection because every single thing is simultaneously timeless and on trend. On top of being extremely cute, everything was also made with soft cottonized hemp, which requires 70 percent less water to produce.
Considering simple sneakers seem to be the go-to move from this summer, standout denim is definitely needed. Sure, a vintage pair of Levi’s is a wardrobe essential, but a Ganni x Levi’s piece is far more unique. In conclusion, Ganni will continue to have a hold on fashion girls for years to come — and on my wallet until further notice.
Shop every piece from the collection at Nordstrom below.