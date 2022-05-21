The Shoe of the Summer Is Here, and It's a Podiatrist-Approved Grandma Sandal
My pug is constantly licking at my ankles and I never realized why until I Googled it the other day. Turns out, she thinks I'm injured, not delicious, and is trying to heal me the best way she knows how. It's embarrassing to admit but I can see why she'd think that. My ankles and heels have battle wounds from platform sandals, vintage cowboy boots, and any other type of impractical footwear you can think of.
It doesn't help that I have a wide size-10 foot that I will far too gladly stick into a dreamy vintage Miu Miu find from The Real Real, even if it's two sizes too small. I push my feet to the limits and I've just never felt inclined to invest in the kind of cozy shoes grandmas love, even though they'd do wonders for my blister situation (and give my dog a rest from playing doctor). But then Ganni changed everything, as it often does.
The Scandinavian brand makes my favorite boots of the moment that Bella Hadid also owns; if I could only wear Ganni for the rest of time, I'd be perfectly content. I think a handful of Hollywood would agree, considering so many of them wear the brand on repeat. Miley Cyrus has been wearing Ganni knee-high boots at her concerts, Kate Middleton styled a Ganni quilted vest for a recent hike, and Taeyeon wore a Ganni fringe smock top for her Benefit Cosmetics Korea launch. Recently, the brand added an unexpected launch to their long list of collaborations and created an adorable collection of comfortable, podiatrist-approved sandals with Dr. Scholl's.
Just like with the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock sandal, the Ganni x Dr. Scholl's launch is a collection I would have never put on my 2022 fashion bingo card. But clearly stylish brands see the value in a comfortable shoe you could walk miles in without accumulating a single blister, just as much as they do a statement shoe worthy of a magazine editorial.
But the fashion girl uniform is evolving, with comfort becoming a major necessity. Just take a look at Emily Ratajkowski earlier this week: She wore a sheer, pleated Coperni dress with a pair of Salomon trainers. The fact of the matter is dad shoes or grandma sandals are truly cool again because they give any look the kind of cognitive dissonance everyone in fashion is craving. It makes just the correct amount of sense. And it's only a matter of time before supermodels start pairing their naked dresses with these Ganni x Dr Scholl's sandals.
The shoes in the collection are also just actually cute, with a playful take on the classic wooden slide clog. There are five versions, featuring different colorful patterns on the canvas strap, ranging from the Ganni logo in bright blue to fun heart, butterfly, and cherry doodles in pastels. The hardware on the shoes also features the brand's adorable and serotonin-boosting signature smiley. Each pair retails for $215, which is hundreds less than most other Ganni shoes out there.
The collection in general has also made me completely reconsider Dr. Scholl's. I've never realized that the OG clogs, like the brand's original max platform sandal and original collection sandal, are extremely cute. Don't let the podiatrist and grandma-approved reputation fool you, these are the shoes of the summer. Plus, coastal grandma style is trending.
Shop the collection below, featuring what is bound to be the ultimate comfortable sandal of the summer.
Ganni x Dr. Scholl's Blue Logo Canvas Sandal
Ganni x Dr. Scholl's Heart Canvas Sandal
Ganni x Dr. Scholl's Plaid Canvas Sandal
Ganni x Dr. Scholl's Floral Sandal
Dr. Scholls Original Collection Sandal
Dr. Scholl's Original Max Pastel Platform Sandal
Dr. Scholl's Original Pastel Collection Sandal
Dr. Scholls Rock On Slide Sandal
