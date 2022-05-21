The Shoe of the Summer Is Here, and It's a Podiatrist-Approved Grandma Sandal

My pug is constantly licking at my ankles and I never realized why until I Googled it the other day. Turns out, she thinks I'm injured, not delicious, and is trying to heal me the best way she knows how. It's embarrassing to admit but I can see why she'd think that. My ankles and heels have battle wounds from platform sandals, vintage cowboy boots, and any other type of impractical footwear you can think of.