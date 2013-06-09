Game of Thrones Shopping Inspiration: 18 Items Fit for Westeros

Winter is ending! This season of Game of Thrones flew by, but not without some memorable moments that had us glued to the screens (the Red Wedding still has us reeling) and some amazing costume elements that made the show feel authentic Westeros. So, in honor tonight's season finale, we rounded up 18 items inspired by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). From scaly pieces reminiscent of Dany's dragons to full-on leather looks suited for a walk on the wall to brocade looks fit for the Capitol, scoop up these finds to hold you over until winter comes again.

