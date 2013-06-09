Game of Thrones Shopping Inspiration: 18 Items Fit for Westeros

Winter is ending! This season of Game of Thrones flew by, but not without some memorable moments that had us glued to the screens (the Red Wedding still has us reeling) and some amazing costume elements that made the show feel authentic Westeros. So, in honor tonight's season finale, we rounded up 18 items inspired by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). From scaly pieces reminiscent of Dany's dragons to full-on leather looks suited for a walk on the wall to brocade looks fit for the Capitol, scoop up these finds to hold you over until winter comes again.

1 of 21 HBO/Keith Bernstein

Daenerys Targaryen

In honor of Daenerys's (Emilia Clarke) title as the "Mother of Dragons," click through to see our reptilian inspired picks.

2 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Iridescent Studded Heels

The iridescent shade and the studded leather of Cynthia Rowley's three-stap heel creates a reptilian effect.

$395; cynthiarowley.com.
3 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Gold Snakeskin Cuff

Go for the exotic with Cynthia Dresser's gold ombre snakeskin cuff.

$210; cynthiadresser.com.

4 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Snake Print Dress

Like Dany's signature blue dress, this navy and white snake print design by Joseph is a fun modern update.

$645; shopbop.com.

5 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Serpent Knuckle Ring

Adorn your fingers with a serpent knuckle ring by Jacquie Aiche.

$195; shopbop.com.

6 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Snakeskin Covered Belt

J.Crew's white scaled belt is reminiscent of Daenerys's dragon, Viserion.

$35; jcrew.com.

7 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Snake Ankle Wrap

These ankle wrap snake sandals by Cocobelle are perfect for traveling the desert like Dany.

$110; piperlime.com.

8 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Snake-Embossed Leather Watch

Wear a reptile-inspired watch with Kate Spade's snake-embossed leather version.

$195; macys.com.

9 of 21 HBO/Helen Sloan

Jon Snow

As a man of the Night's Watch, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wears only black. Click through to see pieces fit to walk the wall.

10 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Leather Shorts

Warm weather leather like Madewell's Won Hundred Demure Shorts keep the spirit of winter alive in the summer.

$315; madewell.com.

11 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Pieced Leather Dress

Tess Giberson's shift dress is a feminine and modern design that will take you through every season.

$1,365; shopbop.com.

12 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Leather Peplum Top

Outfit yourself in black with Muubaa's leather peplum top.

$419; muubaa.com.

13 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Stretch Leather Jeans

Vince's classic skinny jean in lamb leather would make any member of the Night's Watch envious.

$1,150; vince.com.

14 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Leather Moto Jacket

Complete your Night's Watch look with Veda's motorcycle jacket for Madewell.

$555; madewell.com.

15 of 21 HBO/Helen Sloan

Margaery Tyrell

Head to King's Landing and dress in designs inspired by the Queen-to-Be Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer). Click through to see our picks for the Capitol.

16 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Sand Maxi Dress

Airy and light, Zara's sand-hued maxi dress would be perfect in King's Landing's tropical climate.

$80; zara.com.

17 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Brocade Mini Dress

Brocade is popular in the Capitol. Channel the look in Tinley Road's mini.

$69; piperlime.com.

18 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Drop Waist Tie-Dye Dress

Try a dress with sexy twist-Margarey Tyrell's go-to-with Free People's drop-waist keyhole dress.

$120; freepeople.com.

19 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Metallic Brocade Shorts

Shine like Lannister gold in Michael Kors's metallic brocade shorts.

$398; net-a-porter.

20 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Tie-Dye Silk Maxi Dress

Keep it cool but covered in Raquel Allegra's tie-dye silk maxi dress.

$680; net-a-porter.com.
21 of 21 Courtesy Photo

Bright Yellow Lace Maxi Dress

Stand out in Free People's yellow lace maxi with a beaded waistline.

$450; freepeople.com.

