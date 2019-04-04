If Game of Thrones Were a Fashion Competition, These Women Would Win the Iron Throne

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

While we may be extremely excited for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones to begin, we're sad to say goodbye to our guiltiest Sunday night pleasure. And, of course, the cast isn't going to make it easy on us. Aside from joking around when it comes to spoilers, the women from the show broke out their red carpet best at the season premiere— and all we can say is whoa.

Thank goodness the fight for the iron throne isn't a fashion competition, because there would be no clear winner here. Emilia Clarke looked like a true queen in her voluminous, sheer gray dress. Sophie Turner appeared in a sexy, low-cut black mini. Even Rose Leslie, whose character sadly met her fate a while back, wasn't playing around, wowing us with her bold red option.

If this is the beginning of the end (cue the tears), it seems like we're in for a real treat. Check out these standout looks, ahead, and just know that, despite how the final episodes go down, these ladies are all Khaleesis in our eyes.

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

Wearing Miu Miu.

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

Wearing Valentino.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Wearing Iris van Herpen

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Wearing Ermanno Scervino.

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Rose Leslie

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer

Wearing Armani.

Image zoom Mike Coppola

Hannah Murray

Wearing a yellow dress.

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Carice van Houten

Wearing Ronald Vanderkemp.

Image zoom

Indira Varma

Wearing a pink outfit.