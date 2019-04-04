If Game of Thrones Were a Fashion Competition, These Women Would Win the Iron Throne
They really know how to say goodbye in style.
While we may be extremely excited for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones to begin, we're sad to say goodbye to our guiltiest Sunday night pleasure. And, of course, the cast isn't going to make it easy on us. Aside from joking around when it comes to spoilers, the women from the show broke out their red carpet best at the season premiere— and all we can say is whoa.
Thank goodness the fight for the iron throne isn't a fashion competition, because there would be no clear winner here. Emilia Clarke looked like a true queen in her voluminous, sheer gray dress. Sophie Turner appeared in a sexy, low-cut black mini. Even Rose Leslie, whose character sadly met her fate a while back, wasn't playing around, wowing us with her bold red option.
If this is the beginning of the end (cue the tears), it seems like we're in for a real treat. Check out these standout looks, ahead, and just know that, despite how the final episodes go down, these ladies are all Khaleesis in our eyes.
Sophie Turner
Wearing Louis Vuitton.
Maisie Williams
Wearing Miu Miu.
Emilia Clarke
Wearing Valentino.
Gwendoline Christie
Wearing Iris van Herpen
Nathalie Emmanuel
Wearing Ermanno Scervino.
Rose Leslie
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Natalie Dormer
Wearing Armani.
Hannah Murray
Wearing a yellow dress.
Carice van Houten
Wearing Ronald Vanderkemp.
Indira Varma
Wearing a pink outfit.