The Subtle Way Two Game of Thrones Cast Members Paid Tribute to the Show at the Emmys

Ok, we see what you did there, Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

By Samantha Sutton
Sep 22, 2019 @ 10:00 pm
Sometimes, celebrities get a little bit sneaky with their style on the red carpet. They pay tribute to fashion icons, like Kathryn Newton did with Reese Witherspoon, or include a nod to the character they played on screen. That's what happened with a few members from Game of Thrones at the 2019 Emmys, as they showed up to the event wearing specific house colors.

First, we noticed that Gwendoline Christie's Jesus-like look included red and gold, a sign that she, or her character, Brienne of Tarth, stands with House Lannister.

Her on-screen love interest, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister, also wore gold — something will likely spark a few theories that the two characters should have ended up together.

Either way, both stars looked great, and made us miss the show even more.

