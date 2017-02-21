Get Your Hands on Gabrielle Union's Sexy (and Affordable!) Booties

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Feb 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

It's no secret Gabrielle Union's got gorgeous looks and great style. She did surprise us, though, with her latest footwear choice. This past weekend, the actress stepped out in New Orleans wearing a striking pair of Steve Madden booties ($150; stevemadden.com). The olive-toned shoe, made of satin and with bright orange laces, looked liked fire on Union, who paired her stilettos with distressed denim and a cropped hoodie. Her hairstylist, Kiara Reeves, posted an Instagram of the celeb wearing the booties—and now we're dying for a pair of our own.

Union isn't the only Steve Madden fan in Hollywood. Stars like Natalie Portman have repeatedly stepped out in the brand's of-the-moment designs—even on the red carpet!

VIDEO: Gabrielle Union on the Rejuvenation of her Acting Career

 

Scroll through to shop Union's super sexy Steve Maddens.

1 of 1 Courtesy; kfive_/Instagram

The "Fuego" Bootie by Steve Madden

available at stevemadden.com $150 SHOP NOW

