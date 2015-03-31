WHAT SHE WORE A little black dress with a yellow belt and clutch and cage sandals
WHERE The Hennessy Black Orlando launch party at Rain Ultra Lounge in Orlando, Florida.
WHY WE LOVE IT Union transformed a simple black dress into a festive party look with bold yellow accessories and edgy cage sandals. Go bold for a night on the town by adding mix of neon accessories to your LBD.
Gabrielle Union
