Gabrielle Union

Mar 31, 2015 @ 4:59 pm
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

WHAT SHE WORE
A little black dress with a yellow belt and clutch and cage sandals

WHERE
The Hennessy Black Orlando launch party at Rain Ultra Lounge in Orlando, Florida.

WHY WE LOVE IT
Union transformed a simple black dress into a festive party look with bold yellow accessories and edgy cage sandals. Go bold for a night on the town by adding mix of neon accessories to your LBD.

Gabrielle Union


