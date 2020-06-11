20 Times Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Deserved an Award for Their Coordinated Outfits
Is this power couple ever not matching?
It's not unusual for a couple who spend a lot of time together to develop similar habits. First, they may start using the same words, then making the same facial expressions. Eventually, they'll start dressing alike — something we've seen time and again with the celebrity couples we follow.
Take Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, for instance. They're the queen and king of coordinated couple style, and have had matchy-matchy moments on the red carpet and off. In many cases, it was probably planned: they simply want to look in-sync for the Oscars or while attending Fashion Week. At the same time, they've been doing this since at least 2010, so there's a good chance it's second nature by now, and that their closets have just evolved to look eerily similar.
Either way, it's time to revisit some of their best matching moments. We have a feeling there will be plenty of more where these came from.
When It Was a Family Affair
At Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards in March 2020, Union and Wade wore black-and-white outfits with hints of pink and green, perfectly matching their daughter Zaya's outfit.
When His Jacket Matched Her Dress
Even though they went with neutral colors, their looks still stood out at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
When They Went Monochromatic
Wade paired his pink suit with a shirt of the same color, while Union stuck with an all-white theme.
When Red Helped Make a Statement
They may be wearing two totally different looks — a voluminous dress and a zip-up sweat set — but they still look uniform thanks to the color scheme.
When They Both Wore Classic Coats
And those coats were the outfits at Lanvin's Fall 2020 show. Notice how they each chose shoes with a coordinating color pop, too.
When They Showed Up in the Same Hat
The couple repped the Los Angeles Dodgers during a game, wearing team baseball caps with white tops and shorts.
When His Suit Matched the Print On Her Dress
It was subtle, but still made for a cute couple moment at HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in 2019.
When His Socks Matched Her Mini
Even smallest of details cannot be overlooked, and can tie two outfits together. Plus, we definitely noticed how baby Kaavia matched her dad!
When It Was a Comfy Day
A stroll around NYC called for slightly baggy pants and black-and-white sneakers.
When They Turned Heads at the Met Gala
The athlete and actress looked super sparkly and regal at the 2019 Met Gala, where they wore custom Dundas looks.
When They Arrived at the Airport in Similar Outfits
White tops? Check. Solid Pants? Check. Easy-to-travel-in sneakers? Check.
When It Was All About Structure
We'll never forget the couple's sleek Thom Browne outfits from 2017, which they wore to brand's show during Paris Fashion Week. They even wore similar shoes and both of them carried small top-handle bags.
When They Went With Similar Color Schemes
Wade's green plaid suit and red-accented sneakers were perfectly coordinated with Union's floral maxi dress.
When They Both Chose Navy
Not only that, they somehow mastered the exact same red carpet pose.
When They Got a Hat to Match
Black hats were a win for both husband and wife back in 2015.
When They Had a Black-and-White Moment
Wade added a pop of color with his bright yellow shoes so they weren't too matchy-matchy at 2014's TaHEATi Beach Fundraising Event.
When They Had a Picture-Perfect Moment
Not only did they match each other, they also matched the scenery at the Green City Villa in Hangzhou, China in 2013.
When They Dressed For the Holiday
Aside from stepping out in red and green for Christmas, Union and Wade both opted to wear scarves to cozy up their looks.
When His Pocket Square Matched Her Dress
The couple was even coordinating in 2010, four years before they got married. It's safe to say they're pros at this.