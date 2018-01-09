Gabi Gregg's Resort 2018 Swim Campaign Sends a Powerful Message

We know it's freezing outside, but right now is the perfect time to plan a warm getaway. And for that, we've got you covered with the next highly anticipated swim collaboration. For Gabi Gregg's (aka Gabi Fresh) latest collection with Swimsuits For All. The style blogger, activist, and designer looked to powerful women and obstacles they've overcome for inspiration. The result? A full collection featuring bold color, sassy prints, and innovative cuts launched alongside a beautiful campaign shot in Belize.

Gregg, who has spoken out on body positivity in the past, has made it clear that she believes style has no size. And when it comes to swimwear, you should just own it. "This collection is inspired by powerful women and features bold designs, so I really wanted the campaign imagery to reflect that," says Gregg in a press release. "Philomena [Kwao, model and activist] and Ericka [Hart, breast-cancer survivor] are both gorgeous with inspirational stories; they truly embody how I want my swimsuits to make people feel."

And the curated selection not only feels sexy and strong but also wearable. There's a piece for every woman. "I hope this campaign helps women realize they deserve to feel good about themselves in swimwear, regardless of size, shape, race or circumstance."

The "Power of Survival" collection is currently available on swimsuitsforall.com. The 10-piece capsule tops go up to an H cup, while bottoms up to a 26, and nothing is priced over $150. Sounds like a dream come true.