This Could Be the Sexiest Plus-Size Lingerie Collection We’ve Ever Seen

As a plus-size editor who works in fashion, the ever-growing number of clothing options available in sizes 14 and above always excites me. Nothing excites me more, though, than the slow and steady growth of the plus-size lingerie market. Plus women have spent far too long being forced to purchase beige, full-cup bras and chest-high underwear (which, to be fair, serve their purpose and are great, but not when they’re your only option). We not only deserve sexy lingerie, but IMO, require it for survival.

And that’s why, when I saw the latest Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises lingerie collection, my heart skipped an entire beat: This could be one of the sexiest plus-size lingerie collections I’ve seen to date.

This is the third collaboration between plus-size influencer Gabi Gregg and UK-based lingerie brand Playful Promises. “The first Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises lingerie collection was such a success in previous years that key sizes sold out within 48 hours – making it our fastest-selling collection ever,” Playful Promises founder Emma Parker said in a statement about the launch. Right now, the pieces are available to shop on the Playful Promises website, but will eventually be sold on ASOS as well.

In addition to being available in even more places, this collection stands out from the rest aesthetically, too. The third drop is all about a bold, on-trend color palette, lace, cutouts, and sheer overlays — and you’re going to want every single piece. The lingerie comes in sizes 12-26, and in bra sizes 34C-44G. The pieces are feminine without feeling overly frilly — in other words, the sweet spot for lingerie for a grown-ass woman. A standout item is the Gabi Fresh Harper Mesh Cut-Out Longline Bra ($41)— it’s navy (a nice, lowkey departure from your basic black lingerie) and has some seriously sexy detailing and cutouts along the longline band.

The Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises collection ranges from $26-$71, and is available now at playfulpromises.com.