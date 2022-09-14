Everyone Is Dressing Like Kim Possible Right Now

Sometimes, when we're stumped on what to wear, we turn to our favorite TV and movie characters for outfit inspiration. We've channeled our inner Elle Woods with all-pink looks, toughened up a plaid skirt with leather like the ladies of The Craft, and often emerge from a Stranger Things binge ready to embrace '80s styles. But if we're going to dress like any on-screen icon for fall 2022, it should probably be Kim Possible, from the Disney Channel show Kim Possible. Basics are back and cargo pants are still going strong, making the character's unforgettable ensemble the ultimate outfit combination.

It's also worth noting that Kim's whole look will remain the go-to from now through next year. At New York Fashion Week, we spotted similar pairings on the Spring 2023 runway, like at Tibi, where designer Amy Smilovic sent a long-sleeved black shirt and leather cargo pants down the runway.

Even Fendi seems to be on board. Although slightly sexier with a hint of sparkle, the cargo pocket skirt and sheer top combo from the brand's Resort 2023 collection was a fresh take on Kim Possible's signature look.

Of course, people are pulling a Kim Possible off the catwalk, too. Ahead, see why you, too, should rock the cartoon character's famous outfit from now until next summer.

Kim Possible's Outfit Couldn't Be Easier to Recreate

For warmer days, rock a black tank with green cargo pants, then replace the top with a black turtleneck once things cool off.

The Rules Are There Are No Rules

The good thing is, this three-piece outfit can be altered to suit your personal style. You can trade her boots for heels, or swap out the black turtleneck for one with a print. It's also a great base for piling on playful accessories, like layers of necklaces or statement earrings.

Embrace the Comfort Factor

While Kim shows off her midsection in a crop top, lean into fall's cute and cozy vibe by adding an oversized sweatshirt. Paired with baggy bottoms, it's a look that will work for the office, brunch, or just chilling at a friend's house.

Don't Fret About Footwear

While Kim's black combat boots still work for 2022 (and 2023), they're not the only shoe worth reaching for when completing your outfit. Heels will spice things up, white sneakers are always classic, and slip-on sandals are the perfect no-fuss option for warmer days.