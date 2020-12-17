Future Of Fashion

The Sweater Your Crush Wore in Middle School Is Cool Again
The ribbed half-zip has returned.
We’ve Fallen in Love With ‘Grandma Coats,’ Winter's Viral Fashion Trend
Warm and cute, quilted styles are having a moment.
13 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas to Help You Celebrate the Start of 2021
From fancy to laid-back, here's what to wear as you (finally!) kiss the year goodbye.
I Promise You, Ugg Boots Actually Look Cute as Hell with Skirts and Dresses
Here are 11 outfit ideas to back up this bold claim.
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Aren't Giving Up On This Super Sexy '00s Trend
Are you ready to trade in your sweats for this throwback?
I Bought Instagram’s Viral White Boots, and Now I Wear Them With Everything
They mysteriously make every outfit look 10 times better.